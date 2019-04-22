Hair stylist Jawed Habib joins BJP

Toggle Menu
"Till date, I was the guard of hair, but from now onwards I am the guard of this country," ANI quoted Habib as saying after joining the saffron party.

Hair stylist Jawed Habib poses with the party ticket. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Prominent hair stylist Jawed Habib Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi. “Aaj tak main baalon ka chowkidar tha, aaj mein desh ka chowkidar ban gaya hoon (Till date, I was the guard of hair, but from now onwards I am the guard of this country),” ANI quoted Habib as saying after joining the saffron party.

“I am happy to join the BJP as I have seen the changes brought brought in the country by Prime Minister Modi in the last five years. I think nobody should be ashamed of their background, when the prime minister is proud to state that he was a ‘chaiwala’ then why should I be ashamed of calling myself a ‘nai’ (barber),” he said.

Jawed Habib, a renowned hairdresser, owns over 550 hair salons across India along with three international ones.

Delhi goes to poll on May 12 in the sixth phase of elections.

