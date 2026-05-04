Hailakandi Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Hailakandi Assembly Election Result 2026: Live counting and results updates.

Hailakandi Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Hailakandi Assembly constituency went to polls on 09 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Hailakandi seat include Ajit Nunia, Binod Ree, and Bishal Singha Malakar from major parties like IND, IND, and IND.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – All India United Democratic Front Zakir Hussain Laskar, Bharatiya Janta Party Milon Das, Independent Hilal Uddin Laskar and others. In the last Hailakandi Assembly elections, the All India United Democratic Front party’s Zakir Hussain Laskar won by a margin of 23,754 votes. The Bharatiya Janta Party’s Milon Das was the runner up securing 47,303 votes.

The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 1,57,556, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Hailakandi seat. Hailakandi Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Hailakandi assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance. Hailakandi (Assam) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List Check here the Hailakandi constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background. hailakandi CANDIDATE LIST 2026 Candidate name Party/ Alliance Assets/Liabilities Ajit Nunia Rs 2,000 ~ 2 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 26 Graduate Binod Ree Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 39 10th Pass Bishal Singha Malakar / Cases Age Education 0 28 12th Pass Dhrubo Chakraborty Nil / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 44 8th Pass Gautam Kanti Das Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 46 10th Pass Gautam Nath / Cases Age Education 0 45 10th Pass Jibon Roy Nil / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 58 8th Pass Mayukh Bhattacharjee Rs 4,27,564 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 49 Post Graduate Milon Das / Cases Age Education 1 35 Doctorate Rahul Roy Rs 2,61,25,31,875 ~ 261 Crore+ / Rs 10,38,87,216 ~ 10 Crore+ Cases Age Education 0 48 Post Graduate Subash Goon Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 52 10th Pass Tinku Bhushan Nath / Cases Age Education 0 51 10th Pass View More Hailakandi Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Hailakandi. Story continues below this ad hailakandi RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS Year Winning Candidate Party 2011 Abdul Muhib Mazumder 2016 Anwar Hussain Laskar 2021 Zakir Hussain Laskar Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise Check here the Live Results of Assam Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind. Read more Live Updates May 4, 2026 12:52 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: BJP projected to win in Assam in exit polls Across agencies, the BJP and its allies are projected to dominate, while the Congress-led alliance trails significantly. Smaller players, including All India United Democratic Front, are expected to remain in single digits. Read full analysis here May 4, 2026 12:18 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: How, where to check Assam election results live updates Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 will be declared on May 4. Here’s how and where to check live vote counting updates online. May 4, 2026 12:00 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Exit Poll Snapshot Axis My India: NDA 88-100 | Congress+ 24-36 Matrize: NDA 85-95 | Congress+ 25-32 JVC: NDA 88-101 | Congress+ 23-33 People’s Pulse: NDA 68-72 | Congress+ 22-26 Kamakhya Analytics: NDA 85-95 | Congress+ 26-39 Poll Diary: NDA 86-101 | Congress+ 15-26 People’s Insight: NDA 88-96 | Congress+ 30-34 May 3, 2026 10:15 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Exit polls project BJP to likely retain power, Himanta govt ahead Most exit polls for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 project a clear return of the BJP-led government under Himanta Biswa Sarma, with forecasts consistently giving the NDA a comfortable majority in the 126-seat Assembly. May 3, 2026 09:00 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Assam’s too clocked record voter turnout Assam registered its highest voter turnout on April 9, with the Election Commission (EC) placing it at 85.91%. The turnout is 1.24 percentage points higher than the previous record of 84.67% in the 2016 election, when the BJP first came to power after 15 years of Congress governments. Of the state’s 126 constituencies, 18 registered a voter turnout above 90%. May 3, 2026 08:01 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full list of major parties contesting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls. May 3, 2026 06:59 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full list of major parties contesting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls.

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