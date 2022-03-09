Haidergarh (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Haidergarh (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Haidergarh (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Baijnath Rawat. The Haidergarh (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Haidergarh Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

haidergarh (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dinesh Rawat BJP 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 67,78,291 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 9,84,705 ~ 9 Lacs+ Nirmla Chaudhri INC 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 37,50,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Magan SP 1 12th Pass 53 Rs 75,67,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ramhet Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 30 Rs 1,05,400 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Gautam IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 70,94,700 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shivani AAP 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 13,40,849 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Shri Chandra BSP 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 4,44,48,650 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Haidergarh Sc candidate of from Baijnath Rawat Uttar Pradesh. Haidergarh (sc) Election Result 2017

haidergarh (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Baijnath Rawat BJP 1 Post Graduate 63 Rs 1,24,16,501 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 35,92,204 ~ 35 Lacs+ Kamala Prasad Rawat BSP 2 Graduate 55 Rs 9,71,36,963 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 56,82,590 ~ 56 Lacs+ Ram Magan SP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 89,89,993 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Haidergarh Sc candidate of from Ram Magan Uttar Pradesh. Haidergarh (sc) Election Result 2012

haidergarh (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ram Magan SP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 29,26,801 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ Babadeen RPI 0 Not Given 35 Rs 23,10,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kishor IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rani Kanaujiy RLM 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 14,10,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 3,20,150 ~ 3 Lacs+ Siv Darsan IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 3,63,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 3,000 ~ 3 Thou+ Vishram AD 0 Graduate 45 Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Shekhar SSD 0 Not Given 37 Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kapildev Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 2,85,44,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 53,50,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ R.k.chaudhary INC 0 Literate 49 Rs 63,05,771 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Narayan BSP 1 Post Graduate 50 Rs 16,32,368 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 3,60,595 ~ 3 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

