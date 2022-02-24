H N Bahuguna, UP’s key political figure and 8th CM

After jettisoning Kamlapati Tripathi as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in June 1973 and placing the state under President’s rule for nearly five months, the Indira Gandhi-led Congress dispensation asked senior party leader Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna, who was then Union minister of state for communications, to take over as the new CM.

Bahuguna took the oath as UP’s eighth CM on November 8, 1973. He was heading the government when the state went to the polls four months later and was on March 5, 1974, sworn in as the CM again following the Congress’s election victory.

In the February 1974 Assembly polls, the Congress secured a majority by winning 215 seats in the 425-member House. The Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS) won 61 seats, BKD 106, Congress (O) 10, Communist Party of India 16, Socialist Party 5, CPI(M) 2, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha 1, Muslim League 1, Swatantra Party 1, Soshit Samaj Dal 1, and Independents and others 5.

A no-confidence motion against the Bahuguna government was moved by Leader of the Opposition Choudhary Charan Singh in January 1975.

Opening the discussion on this motion in the House, BJS’s Madhav Prasad Tripathi accused the Bahuguna government of indulging in alleged misuse of power in connection with a Congress rally, alleging that transport officials were mobilised to arrange vehicles for the rally. Tripathi alleged that ministers were involved in many scandals.

Charan Singh charged the Congress government with adopting a “dictatorial attitude” and not tolerating the Opposition.

In his reply, CM Bahuguna said the “politics of character assassination” was not good for the country. The trend should stop as it would harm democracy, he said. The BLD and BJS members staged a walkout from the House, even as the Bahuguna government survived the no-confidence vote.

Five months later, on June 25, 1975, the Emergency was imposed by then PM Indira Gandhi, which upended the country’s politics. During the Emergency, Bahuguna’s relations with Indira’s son Sanjay Gandhi remained strained that eventually led to his ouster on November 29, 1975. His two brief, back-to-back chief ministerial stints amounted to less than 25 months.

A Garhwali Brahmin, Bahuguna was born in Bughani village in the Garhwal region on April 25, 1919. He studied and settled down in Allahabad (now Prayagraj). He was deeply involved in the Allahabad University Union politics during his student days and remained active in it for several years even after joining state and central politics.

One of the key figures of UP politics, Bahuguna had contested all his Assembly polls from the seats of erstwhile Allahabad district. He was first elected to the UP Assembly in 1952 from Karchhana North-cum-Chai South seat on the Congress ticket. In 1957, he won from Manjhanpur, and in 1962 from Sirathu. In 1967, he won from Bara seat, but in 1969 mid-term poll, he lost from the same seat. As the CM he again chose Bara seat in 1974 and won.

Bahuguna had been a parliamentary secretary of Dr Sampurnanand, UP’s second CM, until November 17, 1958, when he was appointed as deputy minister. UP’s third CM Chandra Bhanu Gupta retained him as a deputy minister. In his fourth stint as the CM, Gupta appointed him as a minister.

After losing the Assembly election in 1969, Bahuguna tried his luck in the 1971 Lok Sabha polls, winning it from Allahabad.

A Garhwali Brahmin, Bahuguna was born in Bughani village in the Garhwal region on April 25, 1919. (Photo: Express Archive)

After his removal as the CM, he continued with the Congress, but when Indira lifted the Emergency in 1977 and decided to hold fresh elections Bahuguna quit the party along with Jagjivan Ram and former Odisha CM Nandini Satpathy to form a new group, called “Congress for Democracy”, which then tied up with the Janata Party.

Bahuguna won the Lok Sabha election from Lucknow in the 1977 parliamentary elections. He was appointed the minister for petroleum, chemicals and fertilisers in the Morarji Desai government and later the finance minister in the short-lived Charan Singh government.

He returned to the Congress in 1980 and fought from Garhwal, his home turf, successfully on the Congress ticket in the 1980 general elections, when the party, spearheaded by Indira, stormed back to power.

However, Bahuguna’s “ghar-wapsi” to the Congress did not last long as he again quit the party and his Lok Sabha membership in 1982. He contested from Garhwal again in 1982 as an Independent candidate and won.

In the 1984 general elections, held after Indira’s assassination, Bahuguna encountered in Allahabad as a Lok Dal candidate what was his most embarrassing electoral defeat. He was defeated by Congress candidate and film star Amitabh Bachchan by a margin of over 1.87 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, his family also entered politics. His second wife Kamala Bahuguna had won from Phulpur (Allahabad) seat on the BLD ticket in 1977, but she lost from the same seat as a Congress candidate in 1980. His son Vijay Bahuguna, a former high court judge, joined the Congress and became the Uttarakhand CM. Later, he defected to the BJP. Vijay’s son Saurabh is a current BJP MLA from Sitarganj seat.

Bahuguna’s daughter Rita Bahuguna Joshi is a BJP MP from Prayagraj now. She had defected from the Congress to the BJP ahead of the 2017 UP Assembly polls and become a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

After his 1984 electoral setback, Bahuguna’s health deteriorated. He, however, remained politically active in the Lok Dal led by his friend Charan Singh. Soon after Charan Singh’s son Ajit Singh returned from the US before his demise to take up his father’s legacy, the Lok Dal was split in1987, with Ajit heading the Lok Dal (A) while Bahuguna taking charge of the Lok Dal (B). Bahuguna passed away on March 17,1989.