scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Gyanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Gyanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Gyanpur assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Gyanpur |
March 9, 2022 8:08:22 pm
Gyanpur Election Result, Gyanpur Election Result 2022, Gyanpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Gyanpur Election Results 2022

Gyanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Gyanpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal candidate Vijay Kumar. The Gyanpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Gyanpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

gyanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Dharmraj Swarna Bharat Party 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 22,21,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Kishore Bind SP 1 Post Graduate 74 Rs 4,43,06,130 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramdhani Bhartiya Manav Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Suresh Chandra Mishra INC 1 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 40,65,434 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 7,01,172 ~ 7 Lacs+
Svatantr Kumar Anjaan Aadmi Party 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 27,08,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Upendra Kumar Singh BSP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 2,81,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Mishra Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party 24 Graduate 68 Rs 8,66,28,011 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 2,56,46,176 ~ 2 Crore+
Vipul Dubey Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 4 Post Graduate 40 Rs 1,18,40,572 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Virendra Tirpathi Alias Dabang IND 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 52,90,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Gyanpur candidate of from Vijay Kumar Uttar Pradesh.

Gyanpur Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Vijay Kumar
Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal

gyanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Vijay Kumar Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 16 12th Pass 63 Rs 8,05,19,726 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 22,39,588 ~ 22 Lacs+
Gangaram Pal RLD 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 20,22,465 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jamaluddin RASHTRIYA VIKLANG PARTY 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 45,000 ~ 45 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Komal IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 22,16,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mahendra Kumar Bind BJP 1 Graduate 44 Rs 2,42,07,232 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Premchand Bind Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party 1 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 5,65,120 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh Kumar BSP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 12,56,42,974 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 42,00,000 ~ 42 Lacs+
Ramesh Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramrati SP 2 Post Graduate 80 Rs 45,79,958 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 17,277 ~ 17 Thou+
Ranglal Gond Gondvana Gantantra Party 0 5th Pass 56 Rs 2,38,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Satish Bahadur IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Seema Devi IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 18,77,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shivmani Rashtriya Janshanti Party 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 6,96,300 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sita Devi Aadhi Aabadi Party 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 21,35,962 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sushil CPI 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 37,40,298 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sushil Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Gyanpur candidate of from Vijay Kumar Uttar Pradesh.

Gyanpur Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Vijay Kumar
SP

gyanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Vijay Kumar SP 26 12th Pass 58 Rs 7,38,74,576 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ajij Ahmad AITC 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 5,30,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Amit LJP 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 3,70,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Basantalal IND 0 Literate 62 Rs 8,90,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dinesh Kumar BSP 2 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 1,23,24,301 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,34,839 ~ 6 Lacs+
Kamlesh Kumar NCP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 30,64,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Manish Kumar Pandey RLM 0 Graduate 25 Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Premchand PMSP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 5,34,772 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 7,077 ~ 7 Thou+
Rakesh Kumar BJP 0 Doctorate 34 Rs 43,09,400 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Ram Prasad RLD 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 1,96,90,068 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 51,261 ~ 51 Thou+
Tauseef SMBHP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 12,35,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Tejbahadur Yadav JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 37,03,319 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vindeshwari Prasad Pandey JKP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 36,68,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Gyanpur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Gyanpur Assembly is also given here..

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement