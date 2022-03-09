Gyanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Gyanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Gyanpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal candidate Vijay Kumar. The Gyanpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Gyanpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Gyanpur candidate of from Vijay Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Gyanpur Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Gyanpur candidate of from Vijay Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Gyanpur Election Result 2012

gyanpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vijay Kumar SP 26 12th Pass 58 Rs 7,38,74,576 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajij Ahmad AITC 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 5,30,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit LJP 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 3,70,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Basantalal IND 0 Literate 62 Rs 8,90,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Kumar BSP 2 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 1,23,24,301 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,34,839 ~ 6 Lacs+ Kamlesh Kumar NCP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 30,64,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Manish Kumar Pandey RLM 0 Graduate 25 Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Premchand PMSP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 5,34,772 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 7,077 ~ 7 Thou+ Rakesh Kumar BJP 0 Doctorate 34 Rs 43,09,400 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ram Prasad RLD 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 1,96,90,068 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 51,261 ~ 51 Thou+ Tauseef SMBHP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 12,35,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tejbahadur Yadav JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 37,03,319 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vindeshwari Prasad Pandey JKP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 36,68,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

