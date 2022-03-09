Guru Har Sahai (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Guru Har Sahai (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Guru Har Sahai Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Gurmeet Singh Sodhi. The Guru Har Sahai seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Guru Har Sahai ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

guru har sahai Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Fauja Singh AAP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 1,29,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Gurbhej Singh IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 5,500 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpervez Singh BJP 1 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 7,38,94,768 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 39,74,221 ~ 39 Lacs+ Jatinder Singh Thind Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 1 Graduate 33 Rs 62,48,332 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Kuldeep Singh IND 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 43,000 ~ 43 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulwant Singh Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 0 5th Pass 32 Rs 11,80,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Major Singh IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 24,00,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Malkeet Singh IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar IND 0 Not Given 48 Rs 4,80,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parkash Singh IND 1 5th Pass 38 Rs 17,41,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 10,25,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Parwinder Singh IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 33,500 ~ 33 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vardev Singh SAD 7 Graduate 57 Rs 5,05,87,948 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,55,11,875 ~ 1 Crore+ Vijay Kumar INC 0 10th Pass 68 Rs 11,09,64,174 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 7,93,652 ~ 7 Lacs+

guru har sahai Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gurmeet Singh Sodhi INC 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 9,58,17,232 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurmukh Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 38,54,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Harbhajan Singh Indian Krantikari Lehar 0 5th Pass 44 Rs 4,91,32,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Iqbal Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 55,56,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Malkit Chand AAP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 1,02,89,867 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,84,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 3,85,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar Aapna Punjab Party 2 8th Pass 41 Rs 8,11,100 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandeep Singh IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sham Lal IND 0 Illiterate 37 Rs 4,70,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Swaran Singh IND 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,15,46,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,20,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Vardev Singh SAD 1 Graduate 52 Rs 6,65,86,375 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,56,03,161 ~ 1 Crore+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

guru har sahai Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gurmeet Singh Sodhi INC 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 8,00,35,637 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Balraj Singh IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 1,75,62,957 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Charanjit Singh CPI 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganda Singh IND 0 Illiterate 73 Rs 1,65,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurmeet Singh IND 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 2,12,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Joginder Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar IND 0 Not Given 38 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar BSP 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 15,32,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Satnam Paul IND 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sikandar Singh IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Udik Chand IND 0 Illiterate 46 Rs 1,26,516 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vardev Singh Mann SAD 0 Graduate 47 Rs 5,83,47,250 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 42,54,950 ~ 42 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

