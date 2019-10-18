Gurgaon: Rs 1.3 crore cash seized from car ahead of Haryana elections

Three days ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, cash amounting to over Rs 1 crore was recovered from a vehicle in Gurgaon on Thursday night, police said on Friday. This is the largest sum of money that has been seized ever since the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state, police added.

According to the police, the vehicle of the accused, identified as Devesh, was intercepted during routine checking on MG road on Thursday night.

“His vehicle was randomly stopped for checking and cash amounting to Rs 1.3 crore was found in the boot of the vehicle,” Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said.

“As per the procedure to be followed during elections, we have alerted the Income Tax department as well as the Election Commission, who will look into the matter and probe why such a large sum of money was being transported in cash. We have not registered any FIR,” he added.

The Vidhan Sabha elections in Haryana is scheduled to be held on October 21. Counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on October 24.