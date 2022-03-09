Gurdaspur (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Gurdaspur (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Gurdaspur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Barindermeet Singh. The Gurdaspur seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

gurdaspur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Barindermeet Singh Pahra INC 0 Others 41 Rs 1,85,28,272 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 85,45,085 ~ 85 Lacs+ Deepak Sharma IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 36,000 ~ 36 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurbachan Singh Babehali SAD 3 10th Pass 67 Rs 8,43,44,610 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 2,47,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Gurpreet Singh IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 52,00,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 15,80,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Jagdish Masih IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karandeep Singh IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 2,71,83,492 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 39,00,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ Paramjeet Singh IND 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 11,56,500 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parminder Singh Gill BJP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 11,14,482 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raman Bahl AAP 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 31,13,37,697 ~ 31 Crore+ / Rs 31,67,760 ~ 31 Lacs+ Simranjit Singh Maan Punjab Kisan Dal 0 Graduate 26 Rs 6,87,025 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunny IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunny Gill IND 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 15,06,175 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

gurdaspur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Barindermeet Singh INC 0 Others 36 Rs 1,64,08,437 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 32,80,371 ~ 32 Lacs+ Amarjit Singh Chahal AAP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 3,40,51,539 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurbachan Singh Babehali SAD 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 7,55,00,000 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,99,60,624 ~ 2 Crore+ Major Som Nath BSP 0 Graduate Professional 70 Rs 38,80,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Pankaj Hindustan Utthan Party 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 11,70,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandeep Kumar Hindustan Shakti Sena 0 10th Pass 0 Rs 25,28,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sucha Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate 68 Rs 5,13,00,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Swaranjit Singh IND 0 8th Pass 64 Rs 48,68,482 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Gurdaspur candidate of from Gurbachan Singh Babbehali Punjab. Gurdaspur Election Result 2012

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

