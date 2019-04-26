Gurdaspur awaits Sunny Deol’s arrival

BJP’s Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol is expected to reach Amritsar on April 28 after paying a visit to the Golden Temple and Durgiana Temple after landing, a party leader from Pathankot said Thursday.

“We are still not sure about the timing of his arrival. He may spend his first night at Amritsar and come to Gurdaspur for filing nomination on April 29. It is still not sure if there would be roadshow from Batala to Gurdaspur or he will directly come file nomination papers to start his campaign,” said BJP leader who did not wish to be named.

Even as Gurdaspur and Pathankot units of the BJP await his arrival, a search for homes to accommodate the actor, his family and staff, is currently underway.

The party leader added: “I do not know if Sunny ever come to Gurdaspur in past but we will do our best to accommodate him to make him comfortable. We have already selected some homes in Pathankot. He will most probably stay in Pathankot. We have kept some options so that he can choose where he wants to live. I don’t think there is any hotel of his type in Gurdaspur.”

BJP’s Pathankot spokesperson, Pardeep Rana, said: “BJP workers are excited as Congress was expecting that it has already locked Gurdaspur seat but now suddenly equations have changed with candidature of Sunny Deol. We want him to come to Gurdaspur as soon as possible. Till now no one from Sunny Deol’s team has come to Gurdaspur to make the arrangements, but we have been in touch with state and central units.”

Deol’s absence on the field after announcement of his candidature earlier this week has subjected him to criticism on social media.

Punjabi writer and poet from Gurdaspur, now based in Ludhiana, Gurbhajan Gill uploaded a video on social media criticising using BJP for fielding Sunny Deol.

He said, “Cadre-based party like BJP has broken the faith of people in politics by making Sunny Deol its candidate. BJP started this game by making Vinod Khanna its candidate in 1998. We have seen Sunny Deol’s father Dharmendra winning from Bikaner but then we saw his ‘missing’ posters there. BJP has murdered Gurdaspur with candidature of Sunny Deol.”

Other Facebook pages have also been sharing content targeting Deol. Click here for more election news

The actor has tried to counter this negative publicity by putting out some posts on Twitter regarding his candidature, including one in Punjabi. His Facebook page was last updated on April 14. However, unlike Facebook and WhatsApp, Twitter is not popular among masses in largely rural constituencies like Gurdaspur and Pathankot.

“Social media might be going against Sunny at this moment but as soon as he will land in Gurdaspur, many people would come to click selfies with him and they will upload the selfies on their social media accounts. It will help Sunny Deol win more votes and reverse current trend on social media,” said a BJP leader.

Amid all this, actor Anupam Kher Thursday threw his weight behind Deol, whom he described as a credible and a dependable person. “Sunny is a very credible and a very dependable person and I think it (fielding Sunny from Gurdaspur) is a great choice. I wish him great luck and I am 100 per cent sure that he is going to win,” Anupam Kher told PTI. Deol and Anupam Kher have worked together in many films like “ChaalBaaz”, “Salaakhen”, “Darr”, among many others.