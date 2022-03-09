Gunnaur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Gunnaur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Gunnaur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ajeet Kumar. The Gunnaur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Gunnaur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

gunnaur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajeet Kumar Alias Raju Yadav BJP 2 12th Pass 45 Rs 4,61,04,841 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 3,48,758 ~ 3 Lacs+ Anil Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 49,60,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Firoz BSP 0 5th Pass 50 Rs 1,36,83,711 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,96,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Hari Singh IND 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 55,81,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakhvendra Alias Akhilesh Yadav IND 3 Post Graduate 36 Rs 65,43,032 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 3,09,446 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ramkhiladi IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 50,50,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramkhiladi Singh SP 9 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 4,28,06,584 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 11,23,144 ~ 11 Lacs+ Vijay Kumar AAP 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 1,67,41,866 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Sharma INC 3 12th Pass 36 Rs 88,67,757 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+

Assembly election 2017 won by Gunnaur candidate of from Ajeet Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Gunnaur Election Result 2017

gunnaur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajeet Kumar BJP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 1,75,34,467 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajeet IND 0 Not Given 41 Rs 1,57,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Atul Kumar IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,80,84,270 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,35,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Bahdur Singh Yadav Sanyukt Samajwadi Dal 0 Graduate 71 Rs 86,10,350 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Singh AIFB 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 25,78,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuwarpal Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Literate 54 Rs 1,02,19,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Islam Khan BSP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 1,27,04,128 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Ram Khiladi Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 2,76,76,847 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 18,12,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Suresh Chandra IND 0 Literate 45 Rs 38,64,550 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 1,55,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Gunnaur candidate of from Ram Khilari Uttar Pradesh. Gunnaur Election Result 2012

gunnaur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ata Ur Rehman SP 0 Others 49 Rs 3,20,35,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 48,62,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ Ram Khilari SP 1 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 1,32,61,140 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,90,010 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ajit Kumar INC 1 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,11,83,427 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,25,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ajit Singh Yadav KrSaP 1 Post Graduate 36 Rs 72,000 ~ 72 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhupendra Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 1,13,09,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,11,505 ~ 16 Lacs+ Brijpal Singh Shakya BJP 1 Post Graduate 54 Rs 46,88,405 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 24,000 ~ 24 Thou+ Neeresh Yadav RLM 0 Literate 25 Rs 17,10,439 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar Yadav JD(U) 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 1,43,13,777 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramkhiladi Singh IND 0 Literate 0 Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

