Gun in hand, ex-RJD MLA Ramchandra Yadav says: Ready to fight, save democracy

A day after RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha warned the BJP of violent protests in case of attempts to tamper with EVMs in Bihar, a former RJD MLA and Independent candidate from Buxar in this Lok Sabha election, Ramchandra Yadav, on Wednesday urged people to be ready to fight and shed blood, if needed.

Yadav addressed the media in Kaimur, in western Bihar, carrying a licensed weapon.

Bihar’s Additional DGP Kundan Krishnan said: “We are raiding the premises of the former MLA. His arms licence could be cancelled and he might be arrested.”

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey told The Indian Express, “We have issued a red alert in all districts ahead of counting on Thursday.”

Claiming that he has taken out his licensed gun to save the Constitution and democracy in the country, Yadav said, “Loktantra bachane ke liye agar hathiyar uthana padey to uthaunga. Khoon ki nadiyan bhi baha dunga. Tejashwi Yadav aur Upendra Kushwaha-ji ke kehne se kuchh nahi hoga; karna padega, ladna padega. Bagair ladey hue adhikar nahi milnewala (I will pick up a weapon if that is required to save democracy in the country. I am ready to shed blood. Mere words and protests from Tejashwi Yadav and Upendra Kushwaha words will not do; we will have to do something and fight it out. We will not get our rights without fighting).”

Not commenting directly on Kushwaha or Ramchandra Yadav, RJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said: “We do not agree with metaphors (used by some leaders), but we will protest if there is any attempt to rig the counting tomorrow. We will take our protest to the roads to expose such people.”

Condemning this “unconstitutional and undemocratic” behaviour, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said: “It is really sad that Grand Alliance partners and their leaders have resorted to provoking people to take up arms in rebellion in case they lose in the polls. Are they running a political party or a private militia?”

Kushwaha’s remarks had come on Tuesday, amid reports — and several videos circulating on social media — of “suspicious” movement of EVMs at some places. The Election Commission of India had dismissed all allegations as baseless.

On Wednesday, Yadav, too, slammed EVMs. He said that he is “ready to fight, die and go to the jail” to protect the Constitution.

“… Magar aguai aapko karna padega, hum log ladenge puri takat ke saath. Upendra Kushwaha ne jo baate rakhi hai, sabhi netaon ko ekatrit ho jana chahiye ab…. (But you will have to lead. We will fight with full force. Kushwaha has called for unity of all leaders, and leaders should stand united).”