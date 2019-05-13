Gumthala residents decide: No civic amenities, no votes

Residents of Gumthala village, which falls in ward no. 7 of Panchkula Municipal Corporation, on Sunday boycotted the Lok Sabha elections citing the absence of civic amenities, including a concrete link road between the village and the rest of the district.

Advertising

Villagers claimed, “Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured us over the telephone that all the problems will be resolved; you should exercise the voting right. But we decided not to go by the CM’s words.”

Later, officers of different wings, including public health department, building and road construction, municipal corporation, rushed to the village, pleaded with the people to vote but all in vain.

Gumthala has 115 listed voters and a population of 400 people. Around 40 families reside at the village. Apart from the concrete link road, disrupted water supply, non-functional primary government school of the village for the last two-and-half years were the main issues forcing villagers to boycott the elections.

Advertising

Villager Mandeep Singh, 35, said, “Gumthala is situated in the foothills of Morni and at one corner of Ghaggar river. Kalka-Shimla highway passing near Chandimandir is hardly half a kilometre from our village. But we have to go to Panchkula through a 3-km-long kutcha road, which merges with the Nada Sahib road. The road is in such a pathetic condition that during rains, it is almost impossible to use this stretch. During rains, we also cannot cross the river due to its fast current. We collectively decided to boycott the elections this time. I somehow managed to talk to CM Manohar Lal Khattar over the phone. Although CM Khattar assured us to resolve all the problems and told us to exercise our voting rights, we decided not to do that.”

The polling booth presiding officer, Varun Singh Yadav, said, “Not a single voter came for voting. We have sealed all the EVMs. We tried to convince the local residents to vote but all in vain. We arrived at the village last evening.”

A visit to the polling booth 127, made in the non-functional building of Government Primary School, reveals villagers came to the polling booth but declined to enter the rooms. They all assembled on the premises of government building. Officers on government duty informed their superiors about the villagers’ decision.

Another villager, Maan Singh, 55, said, “The village came under the control of MC around four-and-a-half years back. Earlier, it was under panchyat. Since then, only the streets of our village have been made of paverblocks and tiles. In our village, there is no independent water supply tubewell. We get the supply from nearby village, Chowki. And the supply is most of the time disrupted. We decided to boycott the elections after much discussion. In 2014 elections, Chowki village residents had boycotted the election and their demands were fulfilled partially.”

Most of the families depend on daily wages and farming. Only two or three villagers are in government service.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-returning officer Balkar Singh said, “We tried our best to convince the people to vote but all in vain. We are going to take up the problems of this village on a priority basis.”