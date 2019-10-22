Gumthala: Buoyed by Gujjar candidate, promises, village that boycotted LS polls votes in large numbers

SIX MONTHS after boycotting the Lok Sabha parliamentary elections, residents of Gumthala village voted in large numbers for the Vidhan Sabha elections on Monday. Gumthala of Panchkula district falls in the Kalka Vidhan Sabha seat. With a population of around 550 and 112 registered voters, 107 voters had cast their vote till 5 pm.

Advertising

Gumthala is a Gujjar-dominated village, but people of the Harijan community also live here.

Mandeep, 57, of Gumthala village said, “In the Lok Sabha election held in May this year, not a single vote was exercised. But this time, almost 100 per cent voting took place in our village. There are two reasons behind this change. First, a fortnight ago, officials from the government machinery visited our village, assured us that all basis amenities including road, water etc. will reach the village shortly. Second, this time, Pardeep Chaudhary, who is from the Gujjar community, is contesting the election from Congress party. Our village is Gujjar-dominated and we are using our votes in the favour of Chaudhary.”

Another resident, Maan Singh, said, “Gumthala is a small village situated in the foothills of Morni. We have no concrete road connectivity. There is a rough track that becomes unusable during rains. Four and half years ago, our village merged into ward no. 7 of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation. Despite this, there is no improvement in our village, except that all streets are now concrete.”

Advertising

Hari Ram said, “Government officers assured us of an independent water tubewell for our village and a concrete road which will touch the Nada Sahib national highway.”

In May this year, Gumthala village had been in the headlines because of the 100 per cent boycott of Lok Sabha elections.

The polling booth was located in a building of village’s government primary school.

A presiding officer of the booth said, “Fifty per cent cast their votes till 12.30 pm. Others cast their votes between 2.30 and 4.45 pm.”