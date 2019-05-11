Partition wouldn’t have happened if Jinnah had been appointed first PM: Ratlam BJP candidate

A day before the sixth phase polling for the Lok Sabha elections, BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Ratlam-Jhabua seat Gumansingh Damor said that partition would not have happened had Muhammad Ali Jinnah been made the first prime minister during Independence.

“Azadi ke samay agar Nehru zidd nahi karte, to is desh ke 2 tukde nahi hote. Mohd Jinnah, ek advocate, ek vidwan vyakti, agar us waqt decision liya hota ki hamara PM Md. Jinnah banega, to is desh ke tukde nahi hote (If Nehru had not been adamant (about being the PM) at the time of independence, then this country wouldn’t have been divided into two parts. Muhammad Jinnah was an advocate and a scholar. If we had taken a decision of making Jinnah the prime minister of the country then this country wouldn’t have been divided,” Damor was quoted as saying by ANI.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, he blamed the Congress party for the division of the country and said it could have been avoided if Nehru was not adamant on being the first prime minister.