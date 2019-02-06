Gujarat: Woman voter ratio climbs to 924 — new high since last Lok Sabha polls

The number of women voters in Gujarat has hit a new high ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The gender ratio of the voters in the state that stood at a record 920 females to every 1,000 male voters about 15 months ago has now climbed to 924 females, as per the final electoral rolls published by the Election Commission a week ago.

During the last Lok Sabha elections in 2014, the gender ratio stood at 913. Thereafter, a record was created in the 2017 state Assembly elections when the gender ratio crossed the sex ratio of the state’s entire population —- 918 (as per the 2011 Census) —- and reached 920 women for every 1,000 male voters. “In the draft rolls released on September 2018, this gender ratio stood at 923. At the beginning of January 2019, it has further improved to 924,” said Dr Murali Krishna, Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat, while speaking to The Indian Express.

In the last 15 months, while a total of 7,17,234 women got added to the electoral rolls in Gujarat, by January 2019 the number of women voters climbed to 2.14 crore, which is a 3.45 per cent growth compared to the 2.07 crore females who voted during the state Assembly elections. In comparison, only 6,89,668 voters were added during this period. The number of male voters rose only by 3.05 per cent with numbers rising to 2.32 crore from 2.25 crore male voters in 2017. At present, there are a total of 4.47 crore voters in the state.

The highest quantum of increase among women voters have been registered in the districts of Surat and Dangs where the percentage jump stood at an impressive 4.6 per cent each in the last 15 months since August 2017. Ahmedabad too saw the quantum of women voters rise by 4.38 per cent during this period. However, a predominantly tribal Tapi is the only district in Gujarat where the number of female voters is more than male voters. There are 24,0967 female voters in Tapi which is 7,925 voters more than 23,3042 male voters registered in the district.

The lowest percentage rise among women voters have been recorded in the Amreli district where the increase during the last 15 months have been just 1.77 per cent. In other words, the number of women voters in this district of Saurashtra region increased to just 5,74,854 from 5,64,813 in August 2017.