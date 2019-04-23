Gujarat voters choose today: PM Modi, Advani, Shah, Jaitley among voters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, party patriarch L K Advani and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are among top leaders who will vote Tuesday in Gujarat, which will have a single phase polling for its 26 Lok Sabha seats.

Also Governors Vajubhai Vala (Karnataka), Anandiben Patel (Madhya Pradesh) and O P Kohli (Gujarat) are among 4.51 crore electorate who will cast their vote in Gujarat that is likely to see a straight contest between the BJP and Congress.

In 2014 all 26 seats were won by the BJP. Poll officials said bypoll in Dhrangadhra, Manavadar, Unjha and Jamnagar (Rural) Assembly seats in the state will also be held Tuesday. Altogether 45 candidates are contesting. The bypolls were necessitated after Congress MLAs in the four seats quit and joined the BJP.

The Talala Assembly bypoll, which was to be held simultaneously on Tuesday, was stayed by the Supreme Court.

The Prime Minister will cast his vote at a booth set up inside a school in the Ranip, which falls under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, a BJP release said.

Shah is the BJP nominee from Gandhinagar, earlier represented by Advani, while Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Jaswantsinh Bhabhor is the nominee from Dahod seat.

Shah will exercise his franchise at a booth in Naranpura area and Advani in Khanpur, said the release. It added Finance Minister Jaitley will cast his vote at a booth inside a college located on the S G Highway.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state BJP president Jitu Vaghani will vote in Rajkot and Bhavnagar, respectively. NCP leader Shankarsinh Vaghela will exercise his franchise at Vasan village in Gandhinagar district, and Congress MP Ahmed Patel at Piraman village in Bharuch, said a release issued by the Gujarat Congress.

Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, who is contesting from Amreli seat, will exercise his franchise in Amreli town, it said.

Congress leader and Anand candidate Bharatsinh Solanki will cast his vote at Dedarda village in Anand district.

Sixty six per cent of the total 51,851 polling booths are located in villages. While Sabarkantha, Chhota Udepur and Panchmahal have the maximum number of polling booths in rural areas, Ahmedabad West is the only seat that has all its booths in urban areas.

According to the figures shared by the Election Commission, a total of 34,421 polling stations are located in the rural areas with Sabarkantha having the highest (2,149). This seat, comprising of Assembly segments like Himmatnagar, Idar, Khedbrahma, Bhiloda, Modasa, Bayad, Prantij, have only 232 urban polling stations.

Rajkot is the only seat where the number of rural and urban polling stations are almost at par. In comparison to 1,023 urban booths in Rajkot, 1,027 are in rural.

In Ahmedabad West, which encompasses of Amraiwadi, Dariapur, Jamalpur-Khadia, Maninagar, Danilimda and Asarva, all 1,556 polling booths are located in urban areas. The second highest number of polling booths in urban areas — 1,494 — is in the Gandhinagar constituency.

The highest number of electorates are in Navsari parliamentary seat — 19.4 lakh – while the lowest is in Bharuch (15.56 lakh).