Gujarat: Three more Assembly seats to vote April 23

The by-elections for Dhrangadhra, Manavadar and Jamnagar (Rural) Assembly constituencies in Gujarat will be held on April 23, the Election Commission of India said in an official statement issued on Thursday.

The bypolls were necessitated after the Congress MLAs, who had won from the three seats, quit the party to join the BJP in the last few days. The by-elections will be held on April 23 along with the Lok Sabha elections for 26 seats in the state.

The total number of Assembly seats where bypolls will be held along with the Lok Sabha elections have gone up to five. Earlier, the EC had announced bypolls for the Talala and Unjha Assembly seats. Click here for more election news

The bypoll to the Manavadar seat in Junagadh district was necessitated after sitting Congress MLA Javahar Chavda quit and later joined the BJP. He has been made the Tourism and Fisheries minister. From Dhrangadhra seat in Surendranagar district, Congress MLA Parsottam Sabariya quit the party to join the BJP. The last date for filing nomination papers for these two seats is April 4 and the last date for withdrawing nominations is April 8. The bypoll to the Jamnagar (rural) seat has been necessitated after Congress MLA Vallab Dharaviya resigned and later joined the BJP.

Talala seat in Gir Somnath district fell vacant after Congress MLA Bhagabhai Barad was suspended by the Assembly Speaker following his conviction by a court in a 24-year-old case of illegal mining. The bypoll to the Unjha seat in Mehsana district was necessitated following the resignation of its MLA Asha Patel who later joined the BJP.