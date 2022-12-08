Gujarat results: Sanghavi, Moradiya, 2 other ministers win with huge margins in Surat

Four state cabinet ministers — Harsh Sanghavi, Vinodbhai Moradiya, Mukesh Patel and Purnesh Modi — who contested the assembly elections in Surat from Majura, Katargam, Olpad and Surat West seats respectively, won with huge margins, defeating candidates from the Congress, the AAP and others.

State Minister for Urban Housing and Urban Development Vinodbhai Moradiya won with a margin of 64,627 votes from Katargam seat, defeating AAP candidate Gopal Italia (55,878 votes) and Congress’s Kalpesh Variya (26,840 votes).

Both the BJP and the AAP picked Patidar candidates, while the Congress fielded Variya from the Prajapati community, which had taken out a rally in the area demanding ticket to their community leader.

At Surat’s Majura, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi contested the election for the third consecutive time and won with a margin of 1.16 lakh votes, defeating Congress and AAP candidates.

Harsh Saghavi got 1,33,335 votes while Congress candidate Balwant Jain got 9,447 votes and AAP candidate, retired income tax officer PVS Sarma, got 16,660 votes.

In Olpad, the BJP fielded state cabinet minister Mukesh Patel, who won with a margin of 1.15 lakh votes, defeating Congress and AAP candidates. The Congress fielded social worker and cooperative sector leader Darshan Naik, while the AAP fielded PAAS convener and Surat region chief of Khodaldham temple trust Dharmik Malaviya. Patel got 1,72,424 votes, while Naik got 57,288 votes and Malaviya got 52,450 votes.

On Surat West seat, BJP candidate and state cabinet minister Purnesh Modi (1,22,981 votes) won with a margin of 1.04 lakh votes, defeating Congress candidate Sanjay Shah (18,669 votes) and AAP candidate Moxesh Sanghavi (16,955 votes).

Talking to The Indian Express, Sanghavi said, “The 27-year-old relationship between the BJP and Gujarat has taken a new turn… The opponent parties had not left a single stone unturned to defame Gujarat. The people of Gujarat have given them the best answer… I appreciate the people of Gujarat… they favoured development politics against communal and caste politics. Today it has been proved that the people of Gujarat and the BJP has become Jodi No. 1.”

About a question on AAP and their claims, Sanghavi said, “The people of Gujarat are innocent and they offer food to the guest coming to their home during afternoon in rural villages. This shows their innocence and offering food is our tradition… I think this the best answer to them.”