Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Gujarat has rejected politics of ‘revdi’, appeasement, says Amit Shah as BJP heads for huge win

The BJP is on course for a record-breaking victory in Gujarat, leading in 158 seats in the 182-member Assembly, according to the Election Commission.

Amit Shah, Gujarat electionsUnion Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (PTI)
With the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party heading towards a landslide victory in the Gujarat assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said the residents of the state have given unprecedented mandate to the BJP by rejecting politics of ‘revdi’ (freebies), appeasement and hollow promises.

According to the Election Commission, the BJP is on course for a record-breaking victory, leading in 158 seats in the 182-member Assembly. While the AAP has made considerable gains in Patidar and tribal seats, it was the worst show by the Congress this time, failing to capitalise on the gains it had made in the 2017 polls.

Shah called the BJP’s win in Gujarat “a victory of the unwavering faith of the public in the development model” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that he saluted “the people of Gujarat on this historic victory”.

Political Pulse |Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and Modi-Shah factor

“Gujarat has rejected those who do politics of hollow promises, revadi (freebies) and appeasement and given an unprecedented mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP, which worked for public welfare and development,” Shah said.

Speaking on the record win, Shah said, “In the last two decades, under the leadership of Modi ji, the BJP broke all the records of development in Gujarat and today the people of Gujarat have blessed the BJP and broken all the records of victory.”

He further said this massive victory has shown that every section, be it women, youth or farmers, is wholeheartedly with the BJP.

Bhupendra Patel will be sworn in for a second term as Chief Minister of Gujarat on December 12, the party announced Thursday. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2 pm on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, state BJP president C R Paatil said.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 03:28:19 pm
Delhi court grants bail to ex-MLA Asif Mohammad Khan in police manhandling case

