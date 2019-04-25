Record turnout in Gujarat tribal belt: Turnout revised to historic high — 64.11 per cent

In the polls that concluded for the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat Tuesday, the state clocked an all-time high turnout of 64.11 per cent, higher than the 63.77 per cent recorded in the 1967 and 63.66 per cent five years ago.

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday updated the polling percentages, which also showed that the voter turnout in the parliamentary seats with higher number of rural polling stations, especially in tribal areas scaled as high as 85 per cent.

However, the lowest polling percentage was also recorded in rural areas such as the drought-affected Rapar Assembly constituency in Kutch. In most urban constituencies, the turnout oscillated between 55-73 per cent.

At the end of polling Tuesday, the EC had released the estimated turnout figure of 63.67 per cent. After the latest revision, Amreli continues to have the lowest turnout at 55.75 per cent, while the highest remained unchanged — Valsad (75.21 per cent).

The Assembly segment of Dediapada, which is a part of the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat, registered the highest turnout of 85.01 per cent. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dediapada had recorded 85.39 per cent voter turnout, a shade higher than this year.

The lowest polling was recorded in Rapar Assembly segment in Kutch district at 47.37 per cent. Rapar, which is also one of the 10 talukas of Kutch district severely affected by the drought this year, has witnessed large scale migration. In 2014, Rapar has also clocked a higher turnout of 59.29 per cent.

Apart from Dediapada, the Assembly segments that registered impressive turnouts on Tuesday are Dangs (Valsad constituency) at 81.23 per cent, Nizar (Bardoli constituency) at 82.91 per cent (Bharuch constituency) and Jhagadia (Bharuch constituency) at 80.09 per cent, Kaprada (Valsad constituency) at 83.16 per cent.

The lowest turnouts have been recorded from Rapar and Kutiyana Assembly segments that is part of the Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency — 49.56 per cent; and Gadhada in Bhavnagar constituency saw a similar turnout of 49.70 per cent.