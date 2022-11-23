PM Modi took up Bet Dwarka restoration in 5k years, Ram temple to be national pride: Yogi

For the first time in 5,000 years, work on the “restoration” of Bet Dwarka has begun and it is being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday, adding that the grand Ram temple being constructed in Ayodhya will become the “symbol of national pride of India”.

The UP CM was addressing a public meeting organised by Pabubha Manek of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Dwarka town in coastal Devbhumi Dwarka district as part of his campaign for a re-election from the Dwarka Assembly constituency.

In October this year, the state government undertook a major demolition drive in Bet Dwarka, where the temple of Lord Krishna is being reconstructed, when around 100 structures, including religious structures constructed by the minority community, were razed.

“Kashi Vishwanath complex in Kashi and Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain are there for you to see. If you go to Uttarakhand, Kedarpuri and Badrinath are being given a grand face-lift. These are works taking forward Prime Minister’s firm resolve and commitment to faith, India’s faith,” Adityanath said.

“In Gujarat, the Lord Somnath temple complex was first made grand. Now, the type of grand programme that is going on in Bet Dwarka and goddess Amba temple are for you to see,” said Adityanath.

“Today, the work to restore Bet Dwarka is going on. For the first time in 5,000 years, this entire work has been taken up today under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and under the leadership of Bhupendrabhai Patel,” the UP CM added.

Underlining that Dwarka was one of the Char Dhams (four major religious places) of India, Adityanath said, “Today, the way the double engine government is establishing new norms of development in Gujarat, this programme is moving forward… By making Pabubha Virambha Manek its candidate from here for one more time, the BJP has recommended him to you to serve you and Lord Dwarikadhis.”

Claiming that Congress can’t respect the faith of Indians, the UP CM said the Ram temple in Ayodhya wouldn’t have become a reality had it remained in power.

Reminding the crowd how Modi had laid the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya in August 2020, Aadityanath said, “It was for the first time that any Indian Prime Minister went to Ayodhya to have darshan of Lord Ram and laid the foundation stone of a grand temple of the god by his own hands.

When this grand temple of Lord Ram is completed in 2023, it will become the symbol of national pride. Every Indian will be proud of it.”

Sitting BJP MLA Manek is contesting for the eighth consecutive term from this seat. The 66-year-old politician had won 1990, 1995 and 1998 elections as an Independent and 2002 election as a candidate of Congress. Later on, he switched over to the BJP and has been winning the seat on BJP ticket since 2007.

This time, he is pitted against Mulu Kandoriya of Congress and Lakshman Nakum of the Aam Aadmi Party.

At a public meeting in Morbi, where a suspension bridge collapse on October 30 killed 135 people, Adityanath said the district has a history of fighting challenges and rising again.

“We all know about the tragic incident in Morbi… the entire country’s sympathy is with Morbi. But Morbi has a history to fight challenges and rise again. Be it the 1979 dam breach or emerging from the cyclone or the loss during the earthquake… Morbi has always fought challenges and moved forward,” the UP CM said in his address.

Highlighting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself visited Morbi bridge collapse site, Adityanath said, “The double engine government stood with every affected family with sensitivity.”

(Inputs from ENS, Ahmedabad)