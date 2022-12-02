UP now free of ‘riots, curfew & mafia’: Adityanath in Vadodara

Campaigning in the Waghodia Assembly constituency of Vadodara in Gujarat, where the BJP is facing two rebel heavyweights as independent candidates — six-term MLA Madhu Shrivastava and former party leader Dharmendrasinh Waghela — Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that it is not the independents but a party that forms government.

Urging the people to vote for the BJP, Adityanath reminded the gathering of the “years of riots and curfews” that have now ended in Gujarat and also that his state of Uttar Pradesh is now free of “riots, curfew and the powerful mafias, who have been bulldozed”.

Adityanath targeted the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying while the Congress “supported terrorism”, Narendra Modi’s leadership had made the country free of terror.

“These (Congress) are people who support terrorism and question the valour of our soldiers… first, Gujarat was freed of riots and curfew (under Narendra Modi as CM). Now, India has been freed of terrorism and Naxalism with Modi as the Prime Minister… The Congress and AAP are opportunists, who question everything. Only the BJP can do this because of the motto to keep the nation first. BJP is the remedy for all ills.”

The UP Chief Minister attacked Congress for “coming in the way” of the religious faith of the country, saying, “How should faith be revered? The Congress keeps coming in the way of Ram Mandir but it is Modi who is leading the way. The Congress and the AAP have played with the emotions of the people, religious beliefs, and the security of the country,” he alleged.

When Sardar Patel vowed to renovate the Somnath temple, the Congress came in the way, he added. “When former President Rajendra Prasad wanted to join the inauguration of the massive temple, the Congress came in the way. Now the Ram Mandir is getting ready in Ayodhya, there is the Kashi corridor, the Ujjain Mahakal, the renovation of Dwarkadish, and also the renovation of Kedarnath and Badrinath. This is how the religious beliefs of the new-India are being resurrected, ” Adityanath said.

Adityanath also mocked the Congress for being able to win only two seats and the AAP for drawing a blank in the elections to the 403-seat UP Assembly. He invoked Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel for having led India towards freedom and unity. “After Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, today it is Prime Minister Modiji, who is leading the country. Modiji has also taken over the prestigious presidency of the G20… We did not see if the tricolour was unfurled in all homes in 1947 but it definitely was unfurled this year on the 75th Independence Day and that is how India will be achieving glory under Modiji.”