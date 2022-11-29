Gujarat polls to mark the beginning of 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Goa CM Pramod Savant

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Savant on Tuesday said that the Gujarat elections will mark the beginning of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Savant, who was in Gujarat to campaign for the party, was addressing a press conference at BJP’s media center set up for the state assembly elections.

“I am completely hopeful that the BJP is going to win these (state assembly) elections by breaking all past records. And this will set an example for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. And the Lok Sabha elections will start from here itself,” said Savant.

Claiming that in 2024, the BJP is going to get more seats than before and Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister (once again), he added, “The 2024 elections are beginning from here (Gujarat assembly elections) itself.”

Savant also praised the development done by the BJP in Gujarat in various sectors in the past 20 years.

On Monday, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma also spoke on similar lines saying that the BJP’s manifesto for Gujarat elections is setting the issues on which the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be fought.

Later, replying to a question over the the comments of International Film Festival of India’s jury chief Nadav Lapid (an Israeli filmmaker) on the film Kashmir Files, Savant said, “He should not have made those comments while misusing the platform…Even Ambassador of Israel has said that he should not have used those words.”

Advertisement

The Israeli filmmaker had called the film “vulgar and propaganda driver”.

During his press conference, Savant also alleged that Goa attained freedom only after 14 years of India’s independence and the Congress did not make any efforts to liberate it in that period despite being in power. He added that it was because of the freedom fighters of Goa that it was liberated.

Gandhinaga