scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Gujarat polls: It’s time to fulfill Gandhi’s dream to ‘dissolve Congress’, says Yogi Adityanath

Speaking in Ahmedabad’s Dholka, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath exhorted voters to “end the existence” of the Congress and the AAP.

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are barriers to the country’s security and development, Adityanath said. (PTI Photo)

Campaigning at Dholka in Ahmedabad on Saturday ahead of the second phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Mahatma Gandhi wanted the Congress to be “dissolved” post-Independence and that the time has now come “to fulfill Bapu’s dream.”

“Sometime in 1947, after the country got Independence, during Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s leadership, Congress leaders went to meet Bapu to ask how the party should be operated, he (Gandhi) said ‘India has become independent, there is no need of Congress anymore, it must be dissolved… Congress ko visarjan ka jo sapna Bapu ka hai, woh sapne ko saakaar karne ka waqt aagaya hai (It is time to dissolve the Congress and fulfill Gandhi’s dream),” the BJP leader said.

Neerja Chowdhury writes |As Modi insulates BJP from defeat, on Gujarat ground, voices for change mention Kejriwal — and the future

“The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, which are barriers to the country’s security and development, usko phaansi par daal dijiye, samapt kar dijiye (hang them to death, end their existence),” Adityanath added.

Further, speaking on the failure of the AAP and Congress to make an impact in the UP Assembly election held in February-March this year, and using it to highlight their alleged lack of relevance, Adityanath said, “There was the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections recently. The AAP did not even open its account. The Congress took two seats of the total 403. Ram Ram satya hai ke liye bhi chaar log chahiye hota hai.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies

Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to address public gatherings at Kheda and Khambhat in Anand, later in the day. Gujarat will vote in the second phase of the Assembly polls on December 5, Monday, while the results will be announced on December 8, Thursday.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 02:45:57 pm
Next Story

Football has fun, frenzy — and a flourishing array of new words. How many do you know?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close