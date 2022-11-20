Congress just gave slogan, PM Modi eradicating poverty, says Shah

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that contrary to its slogan of the 1970s ‘Garibi Hatao’ opposition Congress failed to eradicate poverty and the task was taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public meeting in Dediapada constituency of Narmada district, which is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe communities, Shah said, “I want to ask the Congress party… You had given a slogan for poverty eradication in 1970. You did not eradicate poverty but eradicated the poor. The task of eradicating poverty has been done by (Prime Minister) Narendrabhai (Modi).”

Alleging that “Congress people do not know tribal development”, Shah said, “In its last budget for Gujarat, the Congress (when it was in power in the state) had earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for tribals. (Whereas) Our Bhupendrabhai (Patel) presented our last budget in which Rs 1 lakh crore has been earmarked for tribals.”

Shah also listed out a range of works done by BJP governments at the Centre and in Gujarat for the welfare of tribal communities such as the Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojana, all season road connectivity, scholarship to 33 lakh students, allotment of 13 lakh acre land under Forest Rights Act, opening nine industrial training institutes, opening a government medical college in Rajpipla and water for irrigation.

Shah also stated that it was the BJP government that started celebrating the birth anniversary of tribal hero Birsa Munda as Adivasi Gaurav Diwas. Shah added that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made a tribal woman as the President of India for the first time.

He also cited abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir as some of the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre.

Senior tribal leaders of the BJP from the region were also present along with BJP candidates for Dediapada and Nandod constituencies Hitesh Vasava and Dr Darshana Deshmukh respectively.