scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Gujarat polls: Khandivav villagers withdraw poll boycott call, turn up to vote in large numbers

District election officers said they received complaints pertaining to ‘faulty’ EVM machines at a polling centre near the Dabhoi-Sinor junction in Banaskantha during the early hours of voting.

Residents of Khandivav village in Gujarat’s Kheda district participated in the elections after the district administration reached out to them, the government said.(Representational)

Residents of Khandivav village in Gujarat’s Kheda district withdrew their poll boycott call and enthusiastically participated in the elections after the district administration reached out to them, a government release said Monday.

District election officers said they received complaints pertaining to ‘faulty’ EVM machines at a polling centre near the Dabhoi-Sinor junction in Banaskantha under the Padra constituency during the early hours of voting. The machine was rectified and verified through webcasting. Similar complaints of technical faults in EVMs were also received from 304-Shika and 31-Modasa constituencies, and the machines were immediately rectified, the government said.

Also Read |Complaint filed against PM Modi for ‘holding road show’ near polling booth

The Election Commission also set up Sakhi booths for women voters in various parts of the state. The Sakhi booths are presided over and administered by female officials, who are dressed in pink sarees as per the colour code decided for Sakhi booths, the release said.

In the Baranpura area of Vadodara, transgenders led by the community head, Anju Masi, exercised their right to franchise. At the polling centre, Anju Masi appealed to all voters to cast their votes. In over 55 polling booths in Vadodara, voters were welcomed with drumrolls.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 06:12:15 pm
Next Story

World Cup fans find booze at hotels, Qatar’s 1 liquor store

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close