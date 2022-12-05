Gujarat polls: Khandivav villagers withdraw poll boycott call, turn up to vote in large numbers

Residents of Khandivav village in Gujarat’s Kheda district withdrew their poll boycott call and enthusiastically participated in the elections after the district administration reached out to them, a government release said Monday.

District election officers said they received complaints pertaining to ‘faulty’ EVM machines at a polling centre near the Dabhoi-Sinor junction in Banaskantha under the Padra constituency during the early hours of voting. The machine was rectified and verified through webcasting. Similar complaints of technical faults in EVMs were also received from 304-Shika and 31-Modasa constituencies, and the machines were immediately rectified, the government said.

The Election Commission also set up Sakhi booths for women voters in various parts of the state. The Sakhi booths are presided over and administered by female officials, who are dressed in pink sarees as per the colour code decided for Sakhi booths, the release said.

In the Baranpura area of Vadodara, transgenders led by the community head, Anju Masi, exercised their right to franchise. At the polling centre, Anju Masi appealed to all voters to cast their votes. In over 55 polling booths in Vadodara, voters were welcomed with drumrolls.