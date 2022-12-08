scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Gujarat polls: Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani retains Vadgam for Congress with slim margin

Jignesh Mevani got 93,848 votes and defeated his nearest rival, the BJP's Manibhai Vaghela who polled 89,052 votes.

Congress leader Jignesh Mevani with party candidate from Vejalpur Rajendra Patel during a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Firebrand Dalit leader and sitting Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani on Thursday retained his Vadgam Assembly seat after trailing in the initial rounds of vote counting.

Mevani got 93,848 votes and defeated his nearest rival, the BJP’s Manibhai Vaghela who polled 89,052 votes.

The margin of victory was 4,928 votes.

Mevani had won from Vadgam, a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes, in 2017 as an independent supported by the Congress.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, verminPremium
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, vermin
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...Premium
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...

Vaghela quit the Congress and joined the BJP after he was denied ticket in 2017. He had held the Vadgam seat from 2012 to 2017.

Muslim voters, numbering around 90,000, account for a third of Vadgam’s 2.94 lakh electorate and play a decisive role.

The constituency has about 44,000 Dalit voters and 15,000 Rajputs. The rest belong to mostly OBC communities.

Besides Vaghela, Mevani also faced Aam Aadmi Party’s Dalpat Bhatia and AIMIM’s Kalpesh Sundhia in the election.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 09:57:47 pm
Next Story

Testing people for carrier status key to fight against Thalassemia: Expert

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close