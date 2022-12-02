Congress stalled Narmada project for several years: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday alleged that the Sonia Gandhi led UPA-government “left the people of Gujarat to suffer” in want of clean drinking water by “stalling the Narmada project” for several years due to her “ego”.

Irani was campaigning for Dabhoi candidate and sitting MLA Shailesh Mehta in the poll-bound Gujarat.

Addressing a gathering in Gujarati, expressed her disappointment for the compere of the event introducing her in Hindi and said, “But I will have to speak a bit of Hindi too because there are two people here (in Gujarat), who do not understand Gujarati… One is Madam’s (Sonia Gandhi) Baba (Rahul Gandhi) and Revdiwala (Arvind Kejriwal)… When the Congress government was at the Centre, it attacked Gujarat and its people through words and through the power of the government. Their aim was to make Narendra Modi bow down to Madam… They were stalling the Narmada project because they wanted Modiji to beg in front of Madam.”

“When the Congress leaders went and told her that if they don’t allow the dam to be constructed, the people of Gujarat will not allow her to step foot in Gujarat, the government granted the permission for construction but Madam’s ego was so big that they withheld the permission to install the gates,” the Union minister added.

Irani alleged that the Congress “knowingly” allowed the people of Gujarat to suffer. Irani alleged, “She (Sonia Gandhi) knew very well that the people of Gujarat were suffering because of saline water for drinking… elderly persons were getting having health issues like swollen knees, kidney stones and so on… Families in Gujarat were yearning for clear drinking water but they allowed the families to struggle and now they have put up hoardings saying, ‘Kaam bolta hai’… What kind of work they have done, we all know.”

Calling Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodi Yatra, “Pakhand”, Irani also lashed out at the Congress for allegedly conspiring against Modi and Amit Shah.

Irani said, “Their (Congress) love for the religion was only ‘pakhand’… When they had their government at the Centre, they said the first right on India’s treasury is not of the poor but of one community which is their vote bank…”