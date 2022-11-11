scorecardresearch
Gujarat polls: Congress plays balancing act, second list a mix of old and new faces

The list featured names of 21 sitting MLAs and 18 new faces

The state Assembly polls round the corner, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was seen in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

The Congress, late on Thursday, released its second list of 46 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat polls. The list, a mix of experience and youth, included names of 21 sitting MLAs and 18 new faces.

Sitting MLAs Punja Vansh (Una) and Puna Gamit (Vyara) — whose names appeared in the second list — had already filed their nominations Thursday even before the party went public. Former Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, Virji Thummar and Vikram Maadam also feature on the second list. The party has so far announced names of 89 candidates for the 182-seat Assembly. The first list had names of 43 candidates.

Besides the Una and Vyara seats, sitting MLA Vimal Chudasama will be competing from the temple town of Somnath in Gir-Somnath district. The other seats where sitting MLAs have been given another chance include Dasada, Chotila, Tankara, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Kalavad, Khambhaliya, Jamjodhpur, Junagadh, Mangrol, Amreli, Lathi, Savarkundla, Rajula, Talaja, Mandvi, Nizar and Vansda.

There are four minority and three women candidates in Congress’s second list.

