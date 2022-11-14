scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Gujarat polls: Upset over candidate selection, Congress workers vandalise party HQ in Ahmedabad

Party workers defaced walls of the Congress headquarters and wrote slogans against senior leader Bharatsinh Solanki, accusing him of selling the ticket to sitting MLA Imran Khedawala in Jamalpur-Khadia.

Members of NSUI protested against congress decision on Jamalpur-Khadia assembly seat by overwriting with black ink on election campaign boards outside Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad on Monday. Congress workers were later seen removing these boards from their office. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Unhappy with the selection of candidates for the upcoming polls, Congress workers from Jamalpur-Khadia and Vatva constituencies in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad protested against the party leadership and vandalised the state headquarters of the Congress in the city Monday. The party had on Sunday night announced the candidates in the two seats.

Workers from the minority-dominated Jamalpur-Khadia protested against the ticket given to sitting MLA Imran Khedawala who will be fighting AIMIM Gujarat chief Sabir Kabliwala and the BJP’s Bhushan Bhatt. The workers defaced walls of the party’s headquarters and wrote slogans against senior Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki, accusing him of selling tickets to Khedawala.

The agitated workers, who sought a ticket for Shahnawaz Sheikh, also damaged the nameplates of former Congress presidents, including Solanki and burnt his posters. The protesters alleged that Khedawala was connected with the local real-estate lobby and will lose the polls this time.

In the 2017 polls, Imran Khedawala had defeated Bhushan Bhatt of the BJP by winning 58 per cent of the votes polled. However, Bhatt had emerged victorious in 2012 by defeating the Congress candidate.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big TwoPremium
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big Two
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation

Congress workers also protested against the party candidate Balvant Gadhavi in Vatva constituency, saying they will happily work for any local candidate, but will not support an “imported” candidate.

The Congress is expected to release an official statement regarding the protests soon.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 06:20:52 pm
Next Story

Taare Zameen Par fame Darsheel Safary makes comeback with Capital A small a, watch trailer

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement