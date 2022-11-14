Gujarat polls: Upset over candidate selection, Congress workers vandalise party HQ in Ahmedabad

Unhappy with the selection of candidates for the upcoming polls, Congress workers from Jamalpur-Khadia and Vatva constituencies in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad protested against the party leadership and vandalised the state headquarters of the Congress in the city Monday. The party had on Sunday night announced the candidates in the two seats.

Workers from the minority-dominated Jamalpur-Khadia protested against the ticket given to sitting MLA Imran Khedawala who will be fighting AIMIM Gujarat chief Sabir Kabliwala and the BJP’s Bhushan Bhatt. The workers defaced walls of the party’s headquarters and wrote slogans against senior Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki, accusing him of selling tickets to Khedawala.

The agitated workers, who sought a ticket for Shahnawaz Sheikh, also damaged the nameplates of former Congress presidents, including Solanki and burnt his posters. The protesters alleged that Khedawala was connected with the local real-estate lobby and will lose the polls this time.

In the 2017 polls, Imran Khedawala had defeated Bhushan Bhatt of the BJP by winning 58 per cent of the votes polled. However, Bhatt had emerged victorious in 2012 by defeating the Congress candidate.

Congress workers also protested against the party candidate Balvant Gadhavi in Vatva constituency, saying they will happily work for any local candidate, but will not support an “imported” candidate.

The Congress is expected to release an official statement regarding the protests soon.