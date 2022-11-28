Former BJP minister Jay Narayan Vyas joins Congress days ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls

With just days left for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, former BJP minister and veteran leader Jay Narayan Vyas formally joined the Congress on Monday in a major boost to the morale of the party. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were formally present to welcome Vyas and his son Samir Vyas into the party.

Vyas quit the BJP on November 5 saying he was tired of being in the role of a “complainant” in the saffron party despite his seniority. He was a minister in the Gujarat government between 2007 and 2012.

Thanking Kharge and Gehlot for his inclusion in the Congress, Vyas said, “All the irrigation schemes in Gujarat, including that of Narmada, were planned before the 1960s,” adding that “falsehoods” with regard to Narmada have been repeatedly told to the people of Gujarat. Vyas said 75 per cent of the cementing work of Narmada dam was done during the Congress regime.

Vyas, without naming any BJP leader, said he was saddened to leave the party that was his home for 32 years, but said there were two “banyan trees” in the saffron party that did not allow any other leader to grow.

Describing the Gujarat Assembly elections as “important”, Kharge said the BJP was indulging in a misinformation campaign against the Congress. “The BJP has got a whiff that the people of Gujarat are siding with the Congress and so national leaders are roaming from one ward to another. The Prime Minister, (Union) Home Minister and several other ministers are giving inflammatory speeches while campaigning in Gujarat,” the Congress president added. The Assembly elections in Gujarat will take place in two phases, on December 1 and 5, while the results will be out on December 8.

On Monday morning, Vyas and his son arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress headquarters in the city. Vyas’s induction into the team is expected to benefit the Congress in the Sidhpur seat in Patan district where sitting party MLA Chandanji Thakor is currently in the fray.

On October 29, Vyas had met Gehlot in Ahmedabad, creating a buzz in political circles. The 75-year-old leader, who has held portfolios of Narmada and water resources, told The Indian Express then that he sought an appointment with Gehlot “about a month ago” to discuss Rajasthan’s success with the harnessing of Narmada waters and Covid-19 management.

A minister from 2007 to 2012, Vyas was known to be unhappy in the BJP. In June 2021, when he was recuperating after a heart surgery, he tweeted saying he got a call from the BJP headquarters Kamalam to attend a meeting. Following this, he wrote, “…In past if u were slight unwell, senior most party bosses would ask about your health or drop in. I am in a hospital with by pass surgery the entire world knows except the Kamalam kid ! Party has definitely changed!!”