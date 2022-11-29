Gujarat polls will mark beginning of preparations for Lok Sabha election: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Tuesday said the Gujarat election will mark the beginning of the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Sawant, who arrived in Gujarat to campaign for the BJP, was addressing a press conference at the party’s media centre, set up for the upcoming Assembly election.

“I am sure the BJP will win the (Assembly) election by breaching all past records. The victory will set an example for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, preparations for which will begin here (Gujarat),” said Sawant.

He added, “In 2024, BJP will get more seats than before and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister (once again).”

Sawant also praised the development done by the BJP government in Gujarat in various sectors in the last 20 years.

On Monday, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma had spoken on similar lines and had said that the BJP’s manifesto for the Gujarat election is covering issues on which the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be fought.

Replying to a question on the comments made by jury chief of the International Film Festival of India Nadav Lapid (an Israeli filmmaker) on the film Kashmir Files, Sawant said, “He should not have made those comments by misusing the platform. Even the Ambassador of Israel has said that he should not have used those words.” The Israeli filmmaker had called the film “vulgar and propaganda driver”.

Gujarat will go to polls in two-phases on December 1 and December 5 and counting will be held on December 8.