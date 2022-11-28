Amit Shah in Savli: Cong orchestrated riots to keep Gujarat under curfew before Narendra Modi became CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Savli Assembly constituency in Vadodara district Monday to campaign for BJP candidate Ketan Inamdar, attacked the Congress for “orchestrating riots” and keeping “Gujarat under curfew” before Narendra Modi’s tenure as chief minister. Terming former prime minister Manmohan Singh as “mauni baba”, Shah also blamed the Congress’s “vote bank politics” for the continuous attacks on Indian soldiers by Pakistan.

Addressing a public gathering, Shah said that it was the “mistake of Morarji Desai” that the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada was named after Sardar Patel, causing a delay in completion. Continuing the attack on the Congress over the issue of the Narmada dam, Shah said, “(Pandit Jawaharlal) Nehru had laid the foundation stone of the dam in 1961, even before I was born but it was Morarji Desai’s mistake that he named the dam after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The moment the dam became Sardar Sarovar, the Congress stepped back and did not want to complete the project…”

Shah said that it was only due to the grit of Narendra Modi as chief minister of Gujarat that the Union Government was forced to clear the construction of the dam and the project was completed.

Speaking of the dam waters reaching Saurashtra and Kutch, Shah said, “The Congress leaders ask what benefit Savli gets if the Narmada water reaches Saurashtra and Kutch… Will it not benefit Savli when those areas prosper because of Narmada water and bring along overall growth? But how does one explain this to the Congress because there is a wide gulf between the Congress and wisdom…”

Shah blamed the Congress for orchestrating communal riots in the state and imposing long curfews. Referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots, Shah said: “They (Congress) orchestrated the Hindu-Muslim riots and ensured that there was a curfew for 250 out of 365 days… Bombs used to be found from homes of their cabinet ministers, and 200 people would get stabbed daily in Ahmedabad jail. In 2001, when Narendra bhai became chief minister, no man had the courage to cast an evil eye on the rath yatra of Lord Jagannath… The Congress always backed rioters and so in 2002, they (miscreants) made another attempt to create a riot. But they were taught such a lesson that they never lifted their heads again. Now, there is no other dada in Gujarat except Hanuman dada…”

Shah also attacked the Congress for being “soft” on Pakistan. He said, “For 10 years when Sonia-Manmohan (Union) government was in place, the Pakistanis would come and cut the heads of our soldiers… But due to vote-bank politics, the Congress did nothing. In 2014, Narendra Modi became the PM but Pakistan did not realise what difference it would make if the BJP was in power… When Pakistan attacked Pulwama and killed our soldiers, within 10 days, Narendrabhai gave orders to the Army and Airforce to teach them a lesson… With chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, they entered Pakistan, annihilated the terrorists, and even returned home safe…”

Shah also mocked the Congress’s poll banners in Gujarat. He said, “I saw the banners today and I slowed down the car to see their list of ‘Kaam bole chhe… (Our work speaks)’. When I read the list, it also included the completion of the Narmada dam project… I laughed to myself and thought that this party has not even been in power since 1990… When did they do this work in 32 years? Whatever they have claimed as their work was done by the BJP… The Congress should show some shame…”

Urging voters to pick Ketan Inamdar as the next MLA in order to “strengthen the hands of Modiji”, Shah invoked the blessings of Mahakali of Pavagadh temple – reminding the audience that PM Modi had inaugurated the dhwaja and shikhar of the temple after a period of 500 years as well as the upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Gujarat is going to the polls in two phases next month – December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be held on December 8.