Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Gujarat polls: AIMIM announces 3 more candidates

Among the 14 candidates announced so far, two are Hindus.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi addressing a press conference in Jaipur on 31/05/2022. His party will be contesting the Gujarat Assembly polls and has announced 14 candidates so far. (Express File Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

The All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday announced three more candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, taking the total number to 14 for 182 seats.

The three are Kalpeshbhai Sundhiya, for the Scheduled Caste reserved Vadgam seat from where sitting MLA Jignesh Mevani is fighting on a Congress ticket, Abbasbhai Nodsola from Sidhpur and Zainabbibi Shaikh from Vejalpur, which covers Juhapura, the largest Muslim ghetto in Gujarat.

Sundhiya is the second Hindu candidate the party has announced so far, the first being Kaushika Parmar from the reserved seat constituency of Danilimda.

On Tuesday, the party announced former Congress corporator Hasankhan Pathan as its candidate from Dariapur constituency while AIMIM Gujarat president Sabir Kabliwala is contesting from the Jamalpur-Khadia seat.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 06:58:28 pm
