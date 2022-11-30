AAP’s agenda doesn’t match with that of BJP; they do politics of hatred: Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday attacked the Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP) for doing “nafrat ki rajneeti (politics of hatred)”, while reiterating the party’s guarantees and showing zero bills from 25,000 households of Punjab.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Mann said, “Some claim that we are BJP’s team B, some claim that we are Congress’ team B. But we are team A of 130 crore people. They used to claim the same in Delhi before. We are talking about schools, electricity, infrastructure, roads. Our agenda does not match with that of BJP. They do nafrat ki rajneeti.”

Defending the party from attacks like “free ki revadi”, Mann said, “Countries like the US and Canada also give free (services) to their citizens, there it is called social security, here they call it free ki revadi.”

“There are about 75 lakh electricity meters in Punjab and 61 lakh households got zero bills. These 25,000 is just a sample,” said Mann showing the piles of bills kept nearby, claiming that they only tell things that they can do and the same would happen in Gujarat.

Adding that 100 mohalla clinics were set up in Punjab till August, Mann talked about reinstating the old pension scheme in Gujarat. “We have discontinued the pension for MLAs. They used to get about Rs 4-5 lakh… There were many MLAs who benefitted from losing (the elections),” said Mann, highlighting how the pension amount was more than the income of the MLAs.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Mann said, “Their manifesto does not have one name… somewhere it is Sankalp Patra, somewhere Goshna Patra… because later they have to call it jumla (false promise).”

AAP candidate from Asarwa JJ Mevada and Ghatlodia candidate Vijay Patel were also present. Asarwa, an SC-reserved seat, is a BJP stronghold under incumbent MLA Pradip Parmar. Ghatlodia is chief minister Bhupendra Patel’s seat. In the previous term, it was held by former chief minister Anandiben Patel.