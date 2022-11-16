Gujarat Polls: BJP accuses AAP of trying to weaken youths by offering pensions meant only for old, weak

Without naming it, Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil said Wednesday that the AAP had ‘conspired’ to weaken the state’s youth by offering them a “pension”, which he said is usually given to those over 60 or are too infirm to take up work.

Speaking at a rally ahead of the filing of nominations of the BJP candidates in Dholka and Dhanduka, Paatil said the Congress had ‘lost the ability to think’ and was reduced to a party of “saasu, jamai, dikro, dikri”—referring to the Gandhi family.

“Some people come and offer revdis to the youth of Gujarat. They want to give them a pension of Rs 3,000 … Who deserves a pension? Those who are 60 years old and whose bodies are so infirm that they cannot work, but a pension for the youth of Gujarat? This is an insult on the youth of Gujarat. Imagine if he gets a pension of Rs 3000, he goes about arranging his life around that money. He does not work, he has talent but he tries to move forward… This is an attempt to weaken the youth of Gujarat—a conspiracy. We all need to be warned.. The revdibaaz says the total worth of his promises is Rs 8.5 lakh crore. Gujarat’s annual budget is worth just Rs 2.5 lakh crore. He looks a bigger jadugar than Mohammad Chhel (a renowned magician of Saurashtra). He can take a cat out of a bag…We have no need for such magicians,”said Paatil, flanked by Union minister of state Devusinh Chauhan and former minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, who was dropped from the Dholka seat.

The AAP and the Congress have announced a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 as part of their poll promises.

The BJP has nominated Kalubhai Dabhi, a Koli, for the Dhanduka seat and Kiritsinh Dabhi, a Karadiya Rajput, for the Dholka seat. Referring to the candidates as the “Dabhi bandhu (Dabhi brothers)”, Paatil urged BJP workers to help the party break its own records and score a 50,000-vote lead on “every seat”.

Paatil said the Congress had got restricted to Rajasthan and that its government was on a shaky ground there. “As for the Congress, they have lost their power to think and do not come out of the dynasty mindset. Except for the BJP, there is no party that thinks of the country. Once a national party, the Congress has a government only in Rajasthan and that too is tottering. When it goes, it will be because of its own sins and what will remain is the sasu (mother-in-law), jamai (son-in-law), dikro (son), dikri (daughter)—the family of four that has become the Congress,” he said.

Paatil also targeted parties including the Shiv Sena and the NCP in Maharashtra for “family politics”. “Bengal has a nephew and a didi. The BSP has Mayawati and her nephew and the SP has Akhilesh (and his uncle). In the south all parties are dynastic,” he added.

Paatil said that industries were shifting to Gujarat because there was no unionbaazi (trade unionism) and goodagardi (hooliganism) in the state. “Please stay in touch with the 8 lakh page pramukhs, and get your families to vote by 8am so that by 9am the results will be out and the BJP will have won by a record margin,” he said.

Dholka and Dhanduka goes to the polls on December 5 in the second phase of the Assembly elections. The votes will be counted on December 8.