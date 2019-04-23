Gujarat: Police to probe complaints against BJP state chief, MLA for campaign remarks

Gujarat police will investigate into the complaints lodged against state BJP president Jitu Vaghani and party MLA from Vaghodia Assembly constituency, Madhu Srivastav, for their remarks made during their respective Lok Sabha poll campaigns.

“On April 10, 2019, a complaint had been filed before the local magistrate against BJP president Jitu Vaghani under Section 202 of the CrPC, 1973. The investigation is being done by police inspector D J Chaudhari,” said Gandhinagar IGP (law and order) Narsimha Komar during a briefing of the Election Commission held here.

The Election Commission has already issued a notice to Vaghani for the “harmzada” remark that he made in Surat a couple of weeks ago. “We have sent a report in this regard to the Election Commission,” said Dr S Murali Krishna, Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat, who briefed mediapersons jointly with Komar.

In the case involving Vadodara MLA Srivastav, a similar police investigation has been ordered. “In the Madhu Srivastav case, the deputy election officer had served a notice to him and warned him after an explanation was provided. Currently, the case has been handed to Dabhoi DySP Kalpesh Solanki for detailed investigations,” said Komar. The BJP MLA during an election campaign had threatened to “finish off” those who failed to vote for the BJP.

The EC has received 186 complaints of violations of Model Code of Conduct. In addition, a total of 2,829 complaints have been received through cVIGIL mobile application.

These complaints have been disposed of.