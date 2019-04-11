Gujarat: On PM Modi rally day, 14 Congress members join BJP

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi held two poll rallies in the state, at least 14 Congress members, including a taluka panchayat president, joined the BJP on Wednesday.

The BJP tallied it number of members in Dhoraji taluka panchayat with the ruling Congress as president Nita Chavda, along with six other members, defected to the saffron party on Wednesday. The defections brought down the strength of the Congress in the taluka panchayat to eight from 15, while the BJP tally swelled to eight.

Also, seven Congress members of Gir Somnath, including four panchayat members, joined the BJP at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally.

Gir Somnath district panchayat member Dhimiben Patat, her son Vikram, a village sarpanch, three members of Veraval taluka panchayat and Bharat Mahant, son of senior Congress leader Vijaydas Mahant, also joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Nita and six other members — executive committee chairman Siddhi Chikani, Hansa Bhuva, Parsottam Parmar, Laxmi Bharai, Paliben Makwana and Ravji Vaghamsi — joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Junagadh just hours before Prime Minister Modi’s election rally there. Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Jayesh Radadiya was also present when the Congress members joined the BJP.

Nita’s husband Rasik said that they decided to join the BJP at the behest of Jawahar Chavda, the former Congress MLA from Manavadar, who had defected to the BJP last month. “Jawaharbhai is my uncle and he was instrumental in securing a Congress ticket for my wife in the taluka panchayat election. However, he has now joined the BJP. Therefore, it was imperative for us to extend him our support and follow him to the BJP,” said Rasik who belong to Ahir community.

Rasik added that he was an RSS Swayamsevak. “I was supporter of Vithhal Radadiya and had demanded a BJP ticket. But Radadiya could not do that as he had to give priority to senior party workers. But Javahar Chavda opened the doors for us and therefore, we have to continue supporting him,” he said.

Jawahar had last month also resigned as an MLA. Soon after he joined the ruling BJP, he was made the Minister of Tourism and Fisheries. He is seeking reelection from Manavadar as a BJP nominee in the bypoll to the Assembly constituency scheduled for April 23.

“The Congress members deserted their party and joined the BJP as they were unable to serve the people. By joining the BJP, they will be able to serve the people in a better way and also strengthen the BJP,” Devraj Sakhiya, president of Rajkot district unit of the BJP said.

The Congress, however, said that they would try to wean back its members. “Our Dhoraji MLA Lalit Vasoya looks after the taluka,” said Hitesh Vora, president of Congress’ Rajkot district unit.

While Vasoya could not be contacted, sources said Nita and others had started drifting around a year ago. “Despite opposition from taluka panchayat members who are from Patidar community, Vasoya had ensured Nita becomes the president around a year ago. That was a risk he had taken to retain confidence of the rebel group,” said source. The defections have come when Vasoya is busy campaigning for the elections. He is the candidate for Porbandar Lok Sabha seat, which covers both Dhoraji and Manavadar Assembly seats.