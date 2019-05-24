Mood At BJP Office in Gujarat: ‘Modi Modi Jai Shree Ram’ chant rings loud

The mood at the Ahmedabad BJP office, located at Khanpur, in a minority-dominated area, adjoining Jamiat Ulama-e-Gujarat office, perhaps most accurately reflected the change that has overcome India, this election. The office, where the BJP first took its baby steps and from where it ran its Gujarat headquarters for nearly three decades, did not see much activity forenoon. Few BJP workers were seen there till noon.

However, post noon the environment changed completely after the NDA was shown as leading in 335 seats. Music celebrating the foreseeable victory blasted on the loud speakers with chants of “Jai Sri Ram”.

Lyrics such as “Goonj rahe hai ek hi naam – Modi Modi Jai Shree Ram (only one name echoes – Hail Modi),” “Ek hi naara ek hi naam Jai Shree Ram, (One slogan, one name – Jai Shree Ram)” and “Bharat ka abhimaan hai Hindu, matrubhoomi ki shaan hai Hindu, (Hindus are the pride of the country, pride of the motherland)” filled the air. References to “bhagwa” (saffron) and “Ram” were common to all the celebratory songs thus played.

At the BJP’s main headquarters Shree Kamalam, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani arrived to a reception of party workers celebrating with professional drummers and dancers carrying emblazoned umbrellas. Stating that his party’s victory was worth being a “subject of research”, Vaghani said “Despite ruling the state for 22-23 years, BJP has won all Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat again, going above caste and region…Can it be possible in any other state? Can the vote share increase? In Gujarat, the BJP government is there since 1995 and the vote share is increasing. How can this be possible? Isn’t it a case for research for political experts?””

He pointed out that even in constituencies like Amreli and Junagadh, where the party did not win a single seat in the Assembly polls, and where the influential Patidar community “is upset with us”, the BJP has emerged the winner. Vaghani was soon joined at the BJP headquarters by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and, later in the day, by deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel along with a few senior party leaders.

Challenging the Congress party, Vaghani said that the Congress will not be able to understand Amit Shah’s leadership and sangathan work. “The lies that the Congress spread among people, how to negate all that? We have done that well and very strategically. Where to go, in which constituency to go, among which caste to go…our workers have done all this very efficiently and this is the power of our sangathan which is our victory. This is the biggest achievement for us,” he added.

Dubbing the politics of the UPA “negative politics”, Vaghani said that age had ended in 2014 and the country had moved forward on the BJP’s “positive politics”. “The positive politics has started under Narendra Modi’s leadership and people will support this positive politics only. Negative politics was before 2014. Narendra Modi as PM has taken the country to new highs. All the development under Modi’s term is his victory,” he claimed.