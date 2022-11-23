In Gujarat’s Mehsana, PM Modi attacks ‘corrupt’ Congress model, says BJP ushered in ‘era of light’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed an election rally in Gujarat’s Mehsana ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in the state and attacked the “corrupt” Congress model of governance, saying the BJP had ushered in an “era of light”, ending an “era of darkness”.

Mehsana district, PM Modi said, will be a centre of tremendous revolution as north Gujarat is developing into a hub of electric vehicle manufacturing in the world, creating a major opportunity for youths of the region.

In Political Pulse | The ‘royal’ voter PM Modi lauded

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Mehsana has six Assembly constituencies – Unjha, Mehsana, Visnagar, Bechraji, Kadi, and Vijapur.

In his around 35-minute speech in his native district, Modi specifically addressed the youth, saying that BJP-led governments in Gujarat had ushered in progress by bringing the state from “abhav (scarcity)” during the Congress years to “prabhav (influence)”.

During the Congress rule in Gujarat, PM Modi said, the state was continuously facing a shortage of electricity and water. In the last 20 years, the BJP governments in the state had brought about reforms to ensure that there was sufficient water and electricity.

“Mehsana district is going to be the centre of a tremendous revolution. Today, in the time of war or such things, the entire system gets crippled. We have to get petrol and diesel from outside and it runs out. Now, what should we do? Should we sit down with folded hands? This cannot be done,” Modi said.

He added, “We decided (to go) for electric vehicles. Today, I am proud that (in) my Mehsana district, the entire stretch from Viramgam to Mehsana, a grid of factories is coming up in which electric vehicles and electric batteries (will be) manufactured. The work of changing India’s life is going to be done on the land of Mehsana. It will be done through the wisdom and hard work of the youths of Mehsana.”

Advertisement

The entire stretch is developing into an auto hub, PM Modi said. “Cars manufactured from here are exported and sold in Japan. This is the strength of the land of North Gujarat. The strength to take over the world market will come to this district with the arrival of electric vehicles…It is a campaign to get freedom from buying oil worth crores from foreign countries. North Gujarat is developing into a hub of electric vehicles. A big opportunity is going to come up for the youth of North Gujarat,” the PM added.

Speaking in the context of the upcoming elections, PM Modi said that wherever he was going, he could sense a BJP victory. Youths, in particular, he said, were taking an interest in the elections.

“The young generation of the country has moved towards BJP. It has moved ahead holding BJP’s flag. It is not a generation which has moved ahead blindfolded. It watches each and every step closely and then makes a decision on where to go,” he said. “They have seen the conduct of Congress governments in the past. They know what the model of Congress governments is. They know that if the country has to progress, it can only be done with the policy, style and strategy of BJP…It (young generation) knows that Congress’s model means corruption of billions of rupees, bhai-bhatijiavaad, vanshvaad, parivarvaad, jativaad, sampradayvaad and votebank politics. That indeed is Congress’s identity,” PM Modi added, referring to a legacy of dynastic politics.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister said that the BJP has developed Gujarat in a planned manner in the last 20 years while dealing with scarce resources and natural calamities. “Due to honest efforts, a lot of work has been done on electricity and water…Today, industries and investments are coming to Gujarat giving opportunities to youth. In its roots, lies the basic work of electricity and water done by us,” Modi said.

He also listed out a number of works done under the BJP governments related to coal-based energy, solar energy, hydro energy, wind energy etc.

Expressing confidence that the BJP would win the elections, PM Modi said that development can only be done with a vision for development. He appealed to the people to vote in record numbers and break all previous records.

All the BJP candidates from the six constituencies and senior party leaders from the district, including former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, were present on the occasion.