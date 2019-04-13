Gujarat Lok Sabha poll: Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Gandhinagar on Sunday

Toggle Menu
This would the BJP chief's third roadshow in the constituency, the earlier ones being held on March 30, when Shah filed his nomination papers, and April 6 to mark the party's foundation day.

FILE PHOTO: Amit Shah, president of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addresses party workers in Ahmedabad, India, February 12, 2019. (REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo)

BJP president Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, from where he is contesting, on Sunday.

BJP leaders here said Shah will begin his roadshow at Kalol in Gandhinagar district by garlanding the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar to mark the birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Shah, who replaced party patriarch LK Advani from the seat, is pitted against the Congress’ CJ Chavda.

Elections to all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on April 23.

