Gujarat Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: BJP chief Amit Shah casts his vote, Amreli records 10.36 % polling in two hourshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/gujarat-lok-sabha-elections-2019-live-updates-pm-modi-amit-shah-ahmedabad-bypoll-in-4-assembly-seats-today-5689561/
Gujarat Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: BJP chief Amit Shah casts his vote, Amreli records 10.36 % polling in two hours
Gujarat Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Gujarat is likely to see a straight contest between the BJP and Congress. In 2014 all 26 seats were won by the BJP. BJP chief Amit Shah, party patriarch L K Advani and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are among other top leaders who will vote today.
Gujarat Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: In the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, voting is underway in all 26 constituencies of Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote from Ahmedabad constituency today after paying a visit to his mother in Gandhinagar in Gujarat. He urged voters to turn up in large numbers and exercise their franchise. BJP chief Amit Shah also voted from Gandhinagar. He is contesting Lok Sabha elections for the first time.
BJP patriarch L K Advani and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are among other top leaders who will vote Tuesday in the state. Gujarat is likely to see a straight contest between the BJP and Congress. In 2014, all 26 seats were won by the BJP.
Along with voting in all the parliamentary constituencies, bypoll in Dhrangadhra, Manavadar, Unjha and Jamnagar (Rural) Assembly seats in Gujarat will also be held today. Altogether 45 candidates are contesting. The bypolls were necessitated after Congress MLAs in the four seats quit and joined the BJP.
Live Blog
BJP chief Amit Shah, party patriarch L K Advani and FM Arun Jaitley are among other top leaders who will vote today in Gujarat. Follow LIVE UPDATES here. Read in Malayalam
BJP chief Amit Shah casts his vote
Gujarat: BJP President Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah cast their votes at polling booth in Naranpura Sub-Zonal office in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/0lNdyv0XDp
Amit Shah contests Lok Sabha elections for the first time
BJP national president Amit Shah is contesting from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for the first time He concluded his campaigning after holding a roadshow in Sanand town recently on Sunday. A total of 17 candidates are in the fray for Gandhinagar constituency. The Congress has fielded its two-time sitting MLA and former deputy collector C J Chavda to take on Shah.
Among the 17 contestants are Valjibhai Rathod from Thangadh of Surendranagar district and Firoz Pathan, a resident of Juhapura. Rathod is the father of one of the three youths who was killed in police firing in Thangadh in 2011. Whereas, Pathan is a close relative of some of the 69 persons who were killed in the 2002 Gulberg Society massacre case. Both are fighting the election to voice their sense of injustice.
Amit Shah arrives at Naranpura polling booth to cast his vote
PM Modi is not contesting Lok Sabha polls from Gujarat, but can he still tilt the balance in his home state?
In Gujarat, this is an election of the sort the state hasn’t seen since Narendra Modi first burst onto the scene in 2001. For the first time since then, he isn’t a candidate on the ballot paper in the state. While the BJP, which won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014, is still seeking votes in the Prime Minister’s name, for the first time in a long time, Modi isn’t top of the mind for most of the state electorate either. Read More
BJP chief Amit Shah waves crowd in Ahmedabad
BJP Chief Amit Shah waves crowd at Ranip in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)
The strength of democracy is vote: PM Modi after casting his vote
After casting his vote from Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he feels blessed to have cast his vote from home state. " Like you feel pure after a holy dip in Kumbh, one feels pure after casting vote in this festival of democracy," he said.
"The weapon of terrorism is IED, the strength of democracy is voter ID. I can say with surety that the voter ID is much much more powerful than an IED, so we should understand the strength of our voter IDs," he added.
Express Photo by Javed Raja
Amit Shah is the BJP nominee from Gandhinagar, a Lok Sabha constituency earlier represented by Advani. Voting began at 7 am on Tuesday as 116 constituencies across 15 states go to polls in the third and largest phase of Lok Sabha elections. Voting is underway in all constituencies in Gujarat, Goa, and Kerala, with BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray.
The BJP faces a strong challenge in Uttar Pradesh, as the third phase of Lok Sabha elections will be fought in the “Yadav belt”, and Chhattisgarh, where the Congress swept to victory in the assembly elections just four months ago, winning 68 of 90 seats, reducing BJP to just 15.
In Kerala, the contest is primarily between the CPM-led Left Democratic Front, Congress-led United Democratic Front and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
In Karnataka, the BJP seems to have their noses ahead in many of the 14 seats going to the polls even though it faces a tough challenge from the Congress-JD-S combine. With the completion of the third phase, the election process will be completed in southern states.
BJP chief Amit Shah casts his vote
Amit Shah contests Lok Sabha elections for the first time
BJP national president Amit Shah is contesting from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for the first time He concluded his campaigning after holding a roadshow in Sanand town recently on Sunday. A total of 17 candidates are in the fray for Gandhinagar constituency. The Congress has fielded its two-time sitting MLA and former deputy collector C J Chavda to take on Shah.
Among the 17 contestants are Valjibhai Rathod from Thangadh of Surendranagar district and Firoz Pathan, a resident of Juhapura. Rathod is the father of one of the three youths who was killed in police firing in Thangadh in 2011. Whereas, Pathan is a close relative of some of the 69 persons who were killed in the 2002 Gulberg Society massacre case. Both are fighting the election to voice their sense of injustice.
Amit Shah arrives at Naranpura polling booth to cast his vote
PM Modi is not contesting Lok Sabha polls from Gujarat, but can he still tilt the balance in his home state?
In Gujarat, this is an election of the sort the state hasn’t seen since Narendra Modi first burst onto the scene in 2001. For the first time since then, he isn’t a candidate on the ballot paper in the state. While the BJP, which won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014, is still seeking votes in the Prime Minister’s name, for the first time in a long time, Modi isn’t top of the mind for most of the state electorate either. Read More
BJP chief Amit Shah waves crowd in Ahmedabad
BJP Chief Amit Shah waves crowd at Ranip in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani casts his vote
The strength of democracy is vote: PM Modi after casting his vote
After casting his vote from Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he feels blessed to have cast his vote from home state. " Like you feel pure after a holy dip in Kumbh, one feels pure after casting vote in this festival of democracy," he said.
"The weapon of terrorism is IED, the strength of democracy is voter ID. I can say with surety that the voter ID is much much more powerful than an IED, so we should understand the strength of our voter IDs," he added.
Express Photo by Javed Raja