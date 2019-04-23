Gujarat Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: BJP chief Amit Shah casts his vote, Amreli records 10.36 % polling in two hours

Gujarat Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: In the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, voting is underway in all 26 constituencies of Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote from Ahmedabad constituency today after paying a visit to his mother in Gandhinagar in Gujarat. He urged voters to turn up in large numbers and exercise their franchise. BJP chief Amit Shah also voted from Gandhinagar. He is contesting Lok Sabha elections for the first time.

BJP patriarch L K Advani and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are among other top leaders who will vote Tuesday in the state. Gujarat is likely to see a straight contest between the BJP and Congress. In 2014, all 26 seats were won by the BJP.

Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting LIVE Updates

Along with voting in all the parliamentary constituencies, bypoll in Dhrangadhra, Manavadar, Unjha and Jamnagar (Rural) Assembly seats in Gujarat will also be held today. Altogether 45 candidates are contesting. The bypolls were necessitated after Congress MLAs in the four seats quit and joined the BJP.