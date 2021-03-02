scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 Live Updates: BJP leading in 73 taluka panchayats, Congress in 11

Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 Live Updates: As per the figures, district panchayats witnessed average voting of 66.67 per cent, taluka panchayats recorded voting of 66.86 per cent and municipalities witnessed average voting of 59.05 per cent.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 2, 2021 12:02:36 pm
gujarat local body election, gujarat local body election results, gujarat local body election results 2021, gujarat election, gujarat election results, gujarat election results 2021, gujarat panchayat election, gujarat panchayat election results, gujarat panchayat election results 2021, gujarat elections, gujarat elections resultsThe elections witnessed a three-way contest between BJP, Congress and AAP. (Representational)

Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes for polls to 31 district panchayats, 231 taluka panchayats and 81 municipalities in Gujarat is underway at 542 places in the state on Tuesday, the final figures of which were declared by the Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday.

As per the figures, district panchayats witnessed average voting of 66.67 per cent, taluka panchayats recorded voting of 66.86 per cent and municipalities witnessed average voting of 59.05 per cent. Voting for around 7,998 seats of the local bodies was held on Sunday. Prior to that, 237 seats were declared elected uncontested by various candidates. The elections witnessed a three-way contest between BJP, Congress and AAP.

During the voting on Sunday, violence was reported at various places in the state. In one such incident, an attempt was made to capture a booth in Ghodiya village of Zalod taluka in Dahod district. Unidentified persons had allegedly entered the booth and tried to vandalize the electronic voting machines (EVMs) at the location. Following the incident, voting was suspended at the booth with orders of re-polling to be carried out on Monday. As per SEC officials, the re-polling on Monday concluded peacefully with voters’ turnout recorded at 49.12 per cent.

Live Blog

Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes underway, follow to get latest updates here

12:02 (IST)02 Mar 2021
Which party is leading where, check below

Out of 231 taluka panchayats, BJP leading in 73, Congress in 11 and others in 3. Out of 31 district panchayats, BJP leading in 28. In 81 municipalities BJP leading in 60, Congress in 6 and others in 1.

11:57 (IST)02 Mar 2021
AAP opens its account in Saurashtra

Meanwhile, Aam Admi Party (AAP) opens its account in Saurashtra. The party wins Beraja seat in Kalavad taluka panchayat in Jamnagar district and Bhader seat in Dhari taluka panchayat in Amreli district.

11:55 (IST)02 Mar 2021
BJP opens account in Kutch by winning one seat

BJP had opened its account in Kutch district panchayat by winning one seat, Congress yet to get itself on the sounding board.

11:50 (IST)02 Mar 2021
Here are the total figures

Municipalities: 81
Total seats that went to polls: 2720
Uncontested: 95

District Panchayats: 31
Total seats: 980
Uncontested: 25

Taluka Panchayats: 231
Total seats: 4774
Uncontested: 117

11:42 (IST)02 Mar 2021
What were the voting percentage?

As per the figures, district panchayats witnessed average voting of 66.67 per cent, taluka panchayats recorded voting of 66.86 per cent and municipalities witnessed average voting of 59.05 per cent. Voting for around 7,998 seats of the local bodies was held on Sunday. 

11:24 (IST)02 Mar 2021
Polls to 31 district panchayats, 231 taluka panchayats and 81 municipalities: Final figures were declared on Monday

The final figures of polls to 31 district panchayats, 231 taluka panchayats and 81 municipalities in Gujarat were declared by the Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday.

11:21 (IST)02 Mar 2021
Hello and welcome to our Gujarat Local Body Election Results LIVE blog

Hello and welcome to our Gujarat Local Body Election Results LIVE blog. Counting of votes for polls to 31 district panchayats, 231 taluka panchayats and 81 municipalities in Gujarat is underway at 542 places in the state on Tuesday. Follow to get the latest updates here!

Meanwhile, a group of civil rights activists have lodged a complaint with Gujarat State Election Commissioner Sanjay Prasad against Kunvarji Bavaliya, Cabinet Minister in the Vijay Rupani government, seeking action against him for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In its complaint, the group – Nagrik Sashaktikaran Manch – has informed Prasad that Bavaliya did not maintain confidentiality of his vote. After casting his vote, the complaint added, Bavaliya said that he voted for BJP and asked others to vote for the party, too.

It added that voting has to be confidential and violating the confidentiality outside a polling booth is a breach of the MCC. “The State Election Commission should take immediate action to set an example and give a message that law is equal for all,” the complaint stated.

Five years ago in November 2015, general elections to 56 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 230 taluka panchayats were held. In those elections, municipalities had recorded 62.77 per cent voting, district panchayats recorded 69.55 percent voting and taluka panchayats witnessed 69.28 per cent voting.

