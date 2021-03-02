Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 Live Updates: BJP leading in 73 taluka panchayats, Congress in 11

The elections witnessed a three-way contest between BJP, Congress and AAP. (Representational)

Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes for polls to 31 district panchayats, 231 taluka panchayats and 81 municipalities in Gujarat is underway at 542 places in the state on Tuesday, the final figures of which were declared by the Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday.

As per the figures, district panchayats witnessed average voting of 66.67 per cent, taluka panchayats recorded voting of 66.86 per cent and municipalities witnessed average voting of 59.05 per cent. Voting for around 7,998 seats of the local bodies was held on Sunday. Prior to that, 237 seats were declared elected uncontested by various candidates. The elections witnessed a three-way contest between BJP, Congress and AAP.

During the voting on Sunday, violence was reported at various places in the state. In one such incident, an attempt was made to capture a booth in Ghodiya village of Zalod taluka in Dahod district. Unidentified persons had allegedly entered the booth and tried to vandalize the electronic voting machines (EVMs) at the location. Following the incident, voting was suspended at the booth with orders of re-polling to be carried out on Monday. As per SEC officials, the re-polling on Monday concluded peacefully with voters’ turnout recorded at 49.12 per cent.