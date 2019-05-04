Gujarat Independent MLA disqualified over tribal status

Gujarat Governor O P Kohli has disqualified Independent MLA Bhupendra Khant for submitting an invalid caste certificate of being a tribal in order to contest from Morva Hadaf — a Scheduled Tribes reserved constituency. This was announced by Speaker Rajendra Trivedi here on Friday.

Advertising

“There was a petition before the Governor that the caste certificate (of Khant) is not valid. After considering the opinion of the Election Commission of India, the Governor yesterday took a decision and sent the order to me to that Morva Hadaf MLA Bhupendra Khant stands disqualified as an MLA. Accordingly, the process to declare the Assembly constituency vacant has been completed,” Trivedi told mediapersons here.

After Khant won the seat in 2017, a petition was filed in the High Court by his opponents alleging that his caste certificate, which says he is from ST community, is not valid. Khant had lost the case as the five-member Scrutiny Committee of Tribal Development Department in January last year declared his caste certificate invalid. Khant had claimed that his father belonged to the OBC community, while his mother was a tribal. In his petition, Khant had claimed that the certificate declaring him to be a tribal was valid because he grew up at his grandfather’s house after his father abandoned the family long ago.

Khant had earlier declared his support to the opposition Congress in the Assembly. His father, V K Khant, is the Congress candidate from Panchmahal in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections in the state.

After learning about his disqualification, Khant said he would approach the Supreme Court, as he had earlier lost the legal battle in the Gujarat High Court over this issue, the PTI reported.