Gujarat, Himachal Exit Polls Live Updates: Voting underway in phase 2 of Gujarat polls; exit polls to be announced shortly

A look at 2017 exit polls for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh:

Gujarat

In 2017, the exit polls had predicted a BJP win, with the party bagging over 110 seats in the 182-member Assembly, according to an aggregate of predictions.

Times Now had predicted BJP to win 109 seats, while Congress would get only 70. However, ABP had predicted a tight race in the western state with exit polls predicting 78-86 seats for the Congress and 91-99 for the BJP. Chanakya gave BJP 135 seats and predicted 47 for the Congress. The exit poll had also predicted a vote share of 49 per cent for the BJP and 38 per cent for the Congress party.

The CVoter Exit Poll gave the BJP 111 seats and the Congress 71.

A survey by India Today-Axis had also predicted that the BJP would retain power in the state, winning 106 seats. It had projected 75 seats for the Congress.

The India TV-VMR survey had also forecast a BJP win, with the party likely to clinch anywhere between 108 and 118 seats. The Congress, it had said, would win 61 to 71 seats. The survey said the BJP could garner 48 per cent of the votes polled, the Congress 41 and others 11 per cent.

The BJP, however, had managed to bag 99 seats, thereby retaining power in the state yet again. The Congress had managed to win 77 seats, the highest for the party since 1985 when it had won 149 seats.

Himachal Pradesh

The state, where the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are locked in an aggressive direct fight, went to the polls on November 12 and witnessed a voter turnout of 74.05 per cent.

In 2017, exit polls had predicted a BJP win here as well. The Times Now-VMR and Zee News-Axis exit polls predicted an identical tally of 51 seats for the BJP in the 68-member Assembly. A party needs 35 seats for a majority in the House. The Times Now-VMR poll gave 16 seats to the Congress and one to other, while the Zee News-Axis poll forecast 17 seats for the current ruling party.

The Aaj Tak-Axis exit poll gave 47-55 seats to the saffron party, 13-20 to the Congress and 0-2 to others. Among other exit polls, the News X survey predicted 42-50 seats for the BJP and 18-24 for the Congress. The CVoter predicted 41 seats for BJP and 25 seats for Congress in Himachal.

ABP News-CSDS exit poll gave 38 seats to the BJP while the Congress would get 29 seats, it predicted. India Today-Axis poll gave 51 seats to BJP and just 16 to Congress. In 2012, the Congress had managed to come to power by winning 36 seats while the BJP had got 26.

However, in 2017, the BJP won comfortably, bagging 44 seats while the Congress’s count went down to 21.