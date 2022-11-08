Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat BJP launches campaign song with clip of PM’s speech

Atal Chowk at Tissa in Churah constituensy in Chamba. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

At the Atal Chowk in Tissa of Churah, an SC reserved constituency in Chamba district, the daily hustle bustle is on — shopkeepers around busy in their work, groups of students and some others waiting for a bus. For once, one could be lulled into thinking that the elections may be the last thing in the minds of the people here. But nothing could be farther from the truth.

A little over two years ago, the chowk in Tissa, was christened after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Bang in the middle stands a shining statue of the former PM. In the backdrop, are several posters of PM Narendra Modi, making a vote appeal for Hans Raj (39), two-time local BJP MLA, in fray again. Pitted against him is Congress’s Yashwant Singh Khanna (43), a first-timer, and a government teacher who has resigned to contest polls.

This constituency has 1,591 villages with a total area of 6,522 square km. Dalhousie, Khajjiar, Pangi Valley, Kalatop, etc. are the popular tourist destinations in this district, which however has a bad network of roads in the interior villages. Himachal Pradesh on the whole has unemployment rate of 9.2% which is higher than the national average of 7.9% . Though a popular tourist destination, people in Chamba are often seen complaining about unemployment. Because of lack of proper facilities for higher studies, students often move out of the state for further studies and job.

How important is this district for Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be gauged from the fact that his last political rally before the model code of conduct came into force in Himachal Pradesh was in Chamba on October 13.

The BJP has a knack for catching voters’ imagination during elections using snappy slogans and in the run-up to the coming Gujarat Assembly elections it has two in the arsenal.

The ruling party on Monday launched a poll campaign using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallying cry “Aa Gujarat ame banavyu chhe (We built this Gujarat)”. The party is also going with the “Bharosa ni BJP sarkar (Trustworthy BJP government)” to push out its message to the electorate.

The BJP first came to power in Gujarat in 1995 when Keshubhai Patel became the chief minister. In the run-up to that historic election, the party coined a slogan that resonated with voters — “Bhay, bhukh, bhrashtachar mukta Gujarat (Gujarat free of fear, hunger and corruption).” The elections were held in the years after the churn caused by the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement and the demolition of the Babri Masjid and on the back of its message of change the BJP ended up winning 121 seats.