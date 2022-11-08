Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat BJP launches campaign song with clip of PM’s speech

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a slogan of “Aa Gujarat, ame banavyu chhe (we have made this Gujarat)”, the Gujarat BJP officially launched its campaign song set on a three-minute montage, weaving in a clip of the PM’s speech, video clips from his recent rallies and images of prominent projects such as the GIFT city and Statue of Unity. Launching the campaign slogan and the song from the BJP headquarter Shree Kamalam, Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil said, “The inner voice of each Gujarati says that, ‘I have made this Gujarat’. PM Modi has given this mantra to all the workers of the party and people of Gujarat… Considering the manner in which people have received the mantra since yesterday, it will be one of the slogans in the coming elections.”
The Election Commission has rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s request to accept nominations on the public holiday on November 12 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, a senior official said on Monday. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Gujarat, P Bharathi, told news agency PTI that Gujarat BJP had requested that nomination forms be accepted on November 12, the second Saturday of the month and a public holiday, for the next month’s Assembly polls. “We had written to the Election Commission (regarding the BJP’s request). The Commission has said no to this request because it is a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act” she said. The last date to file nomination papers for the first phase is November 14.
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday took a dig at Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ saying ever since she dispatched Rahul Gandhi from Amethi he has been running and going around the country. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had lost his bastion Amethi to Irani in the previous Lok Sabha polls, but won from the other seat – Wayanad in Kerala. “But wherever he went, what was the situation there? Congress kept losing elections there,” Irani, the Minister for Women and Child Development, said addressing a poll rally for the Renukaji Vidhan Sabha for the Himachal Assembly polls. She also questioned some of those joining the Yatra.
The Gujarat Assembly election dates next month will coincide with the marriage season when a large number of people are likely to remain busy planning and participating in such events, wedding planners have said. However, some political leaders said they will try to convince people to take some time out from their social engagements to cast vote.
According to wedding pundits, dates like December 2, 4, and 8 are among the most auspicious for marriages and hundreds of wedding functions are planned during that time. The marriage season will get busy from November 22 and last until the beginning of 'kamurta' period from December 16 when no auspicious events are planned, as per some wedding planners.
Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi noted that people have scheduled weddings and cannot defer them for elections. "But, we will try to convince them to take some time out to cast vote. A marriage is important no doubt, but they can take out some time to participate in this celebration of democracy," he said. (PTI)
