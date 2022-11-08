Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat BJP launches campaign song with clip of PM’s speech

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
November 8, 2022
Supporters attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign rally for Gujarat Assembly elections; (right) supporters during a public meeting of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at Haroli in Una district. (PTI photos)

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a slogan of “Aa Gujarat, ame banavyu chhe (we have made this Gujarat)”, the Gujarat BJP officially launched its campaign song set on a three-minute montage, weaving in a clip of the PM’s speech, video clips from his recent rallies and images of prominent projects such as the GIFT city and Statue of Unity. Launching the campaign slogan and the song from the BJP headquarter Shree Kamalam, Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil said, “The inner voice of each Gujarati says that, ‘I have made this Gujarat’. PM Modi has given this mantra to all the workers of the party and people of Gujarat… Considering the manner in which people have received the mantra since yesterday, it will be one of the slogans in the coming elections.”

The Election Commission has rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s request to accept nominations on the public holiday on November 12 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, a senior official said on Monday. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Gujarat, P Bharathi, told news agency PTI that Gujarat BJP had requested that nomination forms be accepted on November 12, the second Saturday of the month and a public holiday, for the next month’s Assembly polls. “We had written to the Election Commission (regarding the BJP’s request). The Commission has said no to this request because it is a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act” she said. The last date to file nomination papers for the first phase is November 14.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday took a dig at Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ saying ever since she dispatched Rahul Gandhi from Amethi he has been running and going around the country. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had lost his bastion Amethi to Irani in the previous Lok Sabha polls, but won from the other seat – Wayanad in Kerala. “But wherever he went, what was the situation there? Congress kept losing elections there,” Irani, the Minister for Women and Child Development, said addressing a poll rally for the Renukaji Vidhan Sabha for the Himachal Assembly polls. She also questioned some of those joining the Yatra.

Live Blog

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Live Updates: Congress should stop spreading confusion among voters in name of poll promises, says Anurag Thakur. Follow this space for the latest news updates from the poll-bound states.

09:57 (IST)08 Nov 2022
Wedding season to coincide with poll dates in Gujarat; politicians say they will convince people to come out to vote

The Gujarat Assembly election dates next month will coincide with the marriage season when a large number of people are likely to remain busy planning and participating in such events, wedding planners have said. However, some political leaders said they will try to convince people to take some time out from their social engagements to cast vote.

According to wedding pundits, dates like December 2, 4, and 8 are among the most auspicious for marriages and hundreds of wedding functions are planned during that time. The marriage season will get busy from November 22 and last until the beginning of 'kamurta' period from December 16 when no auspicious events are planned, as per some wedding planners.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi noted that people have scheduled weddings and cannot defer them for elections. "But, we will try to convince them to take some time out to cast vote. A marriage is important no doubt, but they can take out some time to participate in this celebration of democracy," he said. (PTI)

09:55 (IST)08 Nov 2022
'Ever since I dispatched him from Amethi, he's been running': Smriti Irani on RaGa

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday took a dig at Congress' ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra' saying ever since she dispatched Rahul Gandhi from Amethi he has been running and going around the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had lost his bastion Amethi to Irani in the previous Lok Sabha polls, but won from the other seat – Wayanad in Kerala.

"But wherever he went, what was the situation there? Congress kept losing elections there," Irani, the Minister for Women and Child Development, said addressing a poll rally for the Renukaji Vidhan Sabha for the November 12 Himachal Assembly polls. She also questioned some of those joining the Yatra. (PTI)

09:54 (IST)08 Nov 2022
EC rejects BJP's request to accept poll nominations on public holiday on Nov 12: Report

The Election Commission has rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s request to accept nominations on the public holiday on November 12 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, a senior official said on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Gujarat, P Bharathi, told PTI that Gujarat BJP had requested that nomination forms be accepted on November 12, the second Saturday of the month and a public holiday, for the next month's Assembly polls to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

"We had written to the Election Commission (regarding the BJP's request). The Commission has said no to this request because it is a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act" she said. The last date to file nomination papers for the first phase is November 14. (PTI)

Atal Chowk at Tissa in Churah constituensy in Chamba. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

In town once hit by riots, voices near Atal Chowk: ‘Immense respect for Vajpayee, but..’

At the Atal Chowk in Tissa of Churah, an SC reserved constituency in Chamba district, the daily hustle bustle is on — shopkeepers around busy in their work, groups of students and some others waiting for a bus. For once, one could be lulled into thinking that the elections may be the last thing in the minds of the people here. But nothing could be farther from the truth.

A little over two years ago, the chowk in Tissa, was christened after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Bang in the middle stands a shining statue of the former PM. In the backdrop, are several posters of PM Narendra Modi, making a vote appeal for Hans Raj (39), two-time local BJP MLA, in fray again. Pitted against him is Congress’s Yashwant Singh Khanna (43), a first-timer, and a government teacher who has resigned to contest polls.

School children walk past a building outside which the flags of Indian National Congress and the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party are displayed at Sarah village in Dharamshala. (AP)

In this tourist hotspot in Himachal Pradesh, voters speak out against bad roads, unemployment

This constituency has 1,591 villages with a total area of 6,522 square km. Dalhousie, Khajjiar, Pangi Valley, Kalatop, etc. are the popular tourist destinations in this district, which however has a bad network of roads in the interior villages. Himachal Pradesh on the whole has unemployment rate of 9.2% which is higher than the national average of 7.9% . Though a popular tourist destination, people in Chamba are often seen complaining about unemployment. Because of lack of proper facilities for higher studies, students often move out of the state for further studies and job.

How important is this district for Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be gauged from the fact that his last political rally before the model code of conduct came into force in Himachal Pradesh was in Chamba on October 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election campaign rally for Gujarat Assembly elections. (PTI Photo)

Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring

The BJP has a knack for catching voters’ imagination during elections using snappy slogans and in the run-up to the coming Gujarat Assembly elections it has two in the arsenal.

The ruling party on Monday launched a poll campaign using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallying cry “Aa Gujarat ame banavyu chhe (We built this Gujarat)”. The party is also going with the “Bharosa ni BJP sarkar (Trustworthy BJP government)” to push out its message to the electorate.

The BJP first came to power in Gujarat in 1995 when Keshubhai Patel became the chief minister. In the run-up to that historic election, the party coined a slogan that resonated with voters — “Bhay, bhukh, bhrashtachar mukta Gujarat (Gujarat free of fear, hunger and corruption).” The elections were held in the years after the churn caused by the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement and the demolition of the Babri Masjid and on the back of its message of change the BJP ended up winning 121 seats.

