Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Valsad district of poll-bound Gujarat today

Gujarat Assembly Election, Himachal Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Valsad district of poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday and attend a mass marriage programme in Bhavnagar, a BJP functionary said. This will be the prime minister’s first visit to his home state after the Election Commission declared polls for the 182-member Assembly.

BJP means stability and service in Himachal Pradesh, PM Narendra Modi said in the poll-bound state on Saturday. At a public rally in Mandi’s Sundernagar, Modi said development will the first priority of the party. Expressing confidence that Himachal will vote for BJP on November 12, Modi said, every vote cast will define Himachal’s development journey for next 25 years. Modi began his speech paying tribute to Independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi who died Saturday. “I came to know about sad demise of Shyam Saran Negi, first voter of Independent India, who passed away at the age of 106. On Nov 2,he voted for the Himachal polls through postal ballot. He fulfilled his duty before he died, it should motivate every citizen,” he said.

The Congress Saturday released its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, promising one lakh government jobs if they come to power in the state. The party also promised to implement the old pension scheme, offer 30 units of free electricity, and open a Rs 10 crore ‘StartUp fund’ in each constituency. Meanwhile, in a major set back to congress in Gujarat ahead of Assembly polls, Congress leader Himanshu Vyas quit the party on Saturday.