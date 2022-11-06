scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Live now

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Valsad district of poll-bound Gujarat today

Gujarat Assembly Elections, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Live Updates: Elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases - on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 6, 2022 9:44:32 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express File)

Gujarat Assembly Election, Himachal Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Valsad district of poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday and attend a mass marriage programme in Bhavnagar, a BJP functionary said. This will be the prime minister’s first visit to his home state after the Election Commission declared polls for the 182-member Assembly.

BJP means stability and service in Himachal Pradesh, PM Narendra Modi said in the poll-bound state on Saturday.  At a public rally in Mandi’s Sundernagar, Modi said development will the first priority of the party. Expressing confidence that Himachal will vote for BJP on November 12, Modi said,  every vote cast will define Himachal’s development journey for next 25 years. Modi began his speech paying tribute to Independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi who died Saturday. “I came to know about sad demise of Shyam Saran Negi, first voter of Independent India, who passed away at the age of 106. On Nov 2,he voted for the Himachal polls through postal ballot. He fulfilled his duty before he died, it should motivate every citizen,” he said.

The Congress Saturday released its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, promising one lakh government jobs if they come to power in the state. The party also promised to implement the old pension scheme, offer 30 units of free electricity, and open a Rs 10 crore ‘StartUp fund’ in each constituency. Meanwhile, in a major set back to congress in Gujarat ahead of Assembly polls, Congress leader Himanshu Vyas quit the party on Saturday.

Live Blog

Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat Elections 2022 News Live Updates: Parties get Rs 545 cr through electoral bonds ahead of Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat elections; Congress releases manifesto for Himachal polls; Follow latest news and updates below

09:43 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts: ‘We will vote for whoever opposes hydro projects’

Residents of both Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, which have a similar topography, have been protesting against proposed hydel power projects in their respective regions. While harvesting and sourcing water is important, the backbone of such projects are constructions of dams, cutting through the mountains, thus weakening the soil and resulting in frequent landslides and sometimes earthquakes.

While a few such projects are already operating in the area, the nightmare came true when landslides started taking place in Kinnaur district. Take a look at the two constituencies that form two districts: (Read More)


09:24 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Gujarat polls: PM Modi to address rally in Valsad district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Valsad district of poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday and attend a mass marriage programme in Bhavnagar, a BJP functionary said.

This will be the prime minister's first visit to his home state after the Election Commission declared polls for the 182-member Assembly.

“PM Modi will address a rally in Nana Pondha in Valsad district on Sunday afternoon. He will attend a mass marriage function in Bhavnagar in the evening,” BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said on Saturday.

Elections will be held in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. (PTI)

Not a hobby, but compulsion: former journalist Isudan Gadhvi is AAP’s CM face in Gujarat

Isudan Gadhvi, former journalist and AAP national joint general secretary, will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the Gujarat Assembly elections next month.

Making this announcement Friday, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We don’t decide sitting in a room who will be a CM candidate. Bhagwant Mann was chosen as CM not by AAP, but by Punjab’s public. At a time when it seems sure that AAP will form the government, today we are not announcing the name of the CM candidate of AAP but announcing the CM for the next Gujarat government.”

“A week ago, we solicited public opinion and 16,48,500 responses were received, and 73% of them took Isudanbhai Gadhvi’s name,” he said.

Pension scheme, jobs and sops for apple orchards in Congress manifesto ahead of Himachal polls

The old pension scheme, jobs, and reforms in the apple plantations are the key promises in the Congress manifesto for the upcoming polls. The party released the document in Shimla Saturday. Titled ‘Himachal, Himachaliyat aur Hum’, the manifesto highlights several policies that the party plans to implement if they win.

The manifesto is divided into three parts — Himachal, Himachaliyat and Hum. Under ‘Himachal’, the party has promised one lakh jobs in the first cabinet meeting and an overhaul of all political decisions taken by the Jairam Thakur government that have “harmed the employees”.

The Congress also promised to deliver 300 units of free electricity. The BJP currently offers 125 units of free electricity to local consumers.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 09:12:52 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments