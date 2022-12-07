The Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results will be announced on December 8. Gujarat voted in two phases; the first for 89 seats spread across 19 districts was held on December 1, which saw a 63.3 per cent voter turnout; and the second for 93 seats took place on December 5, with an estimated 64.65 per cent voter turnout. Himachal Pradesh, meanwhile, saw a voter turnout of over 74 per cent voter in one phase of voting which was held on November 12.

In Gujarat, pollsters predicted that the BJP is on its way to begin its seventh consecutive term in power and is set to better its 2017 numbers. Almost all pollsters have guaranteed a number upwards of 120 seats for the BJP in Gujarat, except for NewsX Jan Ki Baat survey. For the Congress, the exit poll figures were massively disappointing as it could be staring at its worst ever performance. Pollsters predict the new entrant in Gujarat, AAP, may not cross the 20 mark in the 182-member House.

Abiding by the tradition of Himachal to vote out the incumbent, barring one, all pollsters have given BJP a slender edge in the state. Most exit polls, however, predicted that the maximum the BJP could get in the hill state is 40, just six seats more than the half-way mark of 34 in the 68-member House. The India Today-Axis My India poll predicted that the Congress could be ahead, winning 30-40 seats and the BJP 24-34.

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results: How to check

The results for the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh can be checked on the official website of the Election Commission: https://results.eci.gov.in/

Go to the website and click on the tab called ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency December-2022’. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

You can also check the EC’s Voter Helpline App, which is available on both Google Playstore as well as the Apple App store. After registering, go to the ‘results’ option on the homepage to access the data for the Assembly Polls.

You can also follow The Indian Express’ live blogs for the latest election coverage.