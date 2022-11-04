scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Live now

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election News Live Updates: Kejriwal to announce AAP’s Gujarat CM face today; Priyanka Gandhi to visit Kangra

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election News Live Updates: The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, and the results will be declared on December 8, the Election Commission announced Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk
Ahmedabad, Shimla | Updated: November 4, 2022 9:15:51 am
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses during a roadshow ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Solan district, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (PTI)

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election News Live Updates: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will announce the name of the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Gujarat Assembly elections on Friday. According to the party, the candidate will be named on the basis of opinion submitted to the party by the people of the state. Those in the race for the top post from the AAP include its state unit president Gopal Italia, national general secretary Isudan Gadhvi and general secretary Manoj Soratihya, party sources told PTI.

The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, and the results will be declared on December 8, the Election Commission announced Thursday. Of the 182 seats in the legislative Assembly, 89 will go to polls in the first phase and 93 in the second. There are over 4.9 crore electors eligible to vote this year. There will be more than 51,000 polling stations set up, including more than 34,000 in rural areas. The much awaited, high-stakes elections are seeing a three-cornered contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Kangra district of poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and address a rally there on Friday. Addressing a press conference, Congress candidate of Nagrota Bagwan RS Bali said, “it is a matter of pride for us that Priyanka Gandhi will be coming to the hometwon of former congress leader and minister GS Bali. Her visit is a tribute to the development works of GS Bali.” This is Gandhi’s first visit to the district. As political parties intensified their campaign, PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Himachal’s Sindar Nagar and Solan on Saturday. The BJP is slated to release its manifesto ‘vision document’ (manifesto) for Himachal Pradesh in Shimla on Sunday.

Live Blog

Election News Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh votes on November 12; Gujarat goes to polls on Dec 1 and 5; results on December 8. Follow latest news and updates below

09:04 (IST)04 Nov 2022
Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will announce on Friday the name of the party's chief ministerial candidate for the next month's Gujarat Assembly elections, party office-bearers said.

This candidate will be named on the basis of opinion submitted to the party by the people of the state, they said.

Those in the race for the top post from the AAP include its state unit president Gopal Italia, national general secretary Isudan Gadhvi and general secretary Manoj Soratihya, party sources said.

Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a press conference in Ahmedabad on Friday to announce the name, the party said in a statement on Thursday. (PTI)

Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

Given the centrality of Gujarat for the BJP in general, and the current party leadership in particular, and the impact its results will have on 2024, the party is leaving little to chance to ensure there is no dip in a state where it has been in power now for 27 years and has been winning nearly 50% of the votes.

What has the BJP concerned are surveys showing fraying of its absolute dominance in the state, a yearning for change, as well as the nimbleness of the AAP, which has proved as adept as the BJP at the perception game, and is taking the larger party head-on over some of its pet issues. The AAP impact is likely to be felt more by the Congress in the two-party state, but if it hits the mark of 12-15 per cent of vote share and a dozen seats – as indicated by BJP internal surveys – the resonance will be felt on the national stage.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 08:59:41 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments