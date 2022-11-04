Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election News Live Updates: Kejriwal to announce AAP’s Gujarat CM face today; Priyanka Gandhi to visit Kangra

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Election News Live Updates: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will announce the name of the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Gujarat Assembly elections on Friday. According to the party, the candidate will be named on the basis of opinion submitted to the party by the people of the state. Those in the race for the top post from the AAP include its state unit president Gopal Italia, national general secretary Isudan Gadhvi and general secretary Manoj Soratihya, party sources told PTI.

The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, and the results will be declared on December 8, the Election Commission announced Thursday. Of the 182 seats in the legislative Assembly, 89 will go to polls in the first phase and 93 in the second. There are over 4.9 crore electors eligible to vote this year. There will be more than 51,000 polling stations set up, including more than 34,000 in rural areas. The much awaited, high-stakes elections are seeing a three-cornered contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Kangra district of poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and address a rally there on Friday. Addressing a press conference, Congress candidate of Nagrota Bagwan RS Bali said, “it is a matter of pride for us that Priyanka Gandhi will be coming to the hometwon of former congress leader and minister GS Bali. Her visit is a tribute to the development works of GS Bali.” This is Gandhi’s first visit to the district. As political parties intensified their campaign, PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Himachal’s Sindar Nagar and Solan on Saturday. The BJP is slated to release its manifesto ‘vision document’ (manifesto) for Himachal Pradesh in Shimla on Sunday.