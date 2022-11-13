Gujarat Election, Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 News Live Updates: BJP faces rebellion ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, five leaders threaten to contest as independents

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election 2022 News Live Updates: At least one sitting BJP MLA and four former legislators have threatened to contest as independents after being denied tickets by the BJP for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. While some of these disgruntled leaders have said they will make their next move after consulting supporters, former BJP MLA and the party’s known tribal face Harshad Vasava already filed his nomination papers on Friday as an independent from Nandod seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates. Vasava is the president of Gujarat BJP’s Scheduled Tribe Morcha and represented the erstwhile Rajpipla seat between 2002 and 2007 and from 2007 to 2012. Nandod in Narmada district is currently held by the Congress. The BJP has fielded Dr Darshana Deshmukh from the seat.
Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of nearly 66 per cent on Saturday, the Election Commission said citing provisional polling figures till 5 pm for the 14th assembly elections — a crucial test for the BJP, which is hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival. It remains to be seen how the two rival parties decode the voting percentage. The state, in 2017 assembly elections, had recorded 75.57 percentage a polling, up from 73.5 per cent in the 2012. Polling began at 8 am on a slow note but picked up as the day progressed and the sun warmed the winter chill. In the first hour, around five per cent turnout was recorded, while by 11 am, it was 17.98 per cent. It notched up to 37.19 per cent by 1 pm and 55.65 per cent till 3 pm.
The Congress Saturday complained to the Election Commission against carrying of EVMs in private vehicles, which is in violation of the rules. In a complaint to the state Chief Election Officer, the Legal and Human Rights Department of the state Congress said the EVMs were seen being carried to strong rooms in unauthorised private vehicles. Terming it an “utterly unfortunate incident” in his Vidhan Sabha constituency, Rampur, Congress legal cell working chairman Pranay Pratap Singh said that as per the protocol, the vehicles hired to carry such machines are to be requisitioned beforehand by the poll panel or the returning officers.
At least one sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and four former legislators have threatened to contest as independents after being denied tickets by the BJP for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.
While some of these disgruntled leaders have said they will make their next move after consulting supporters, former BJP MLA and the party's known tribal face Harshad Vasava already filed his nomination papers on Friday as an independent from Nandod seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates.
Vasava is the president of Gujarat BJP's Scheduled Tribe Morcha and represented the erstwhile Rajpipla seat between 2002 and 2007 and from 2007 to 2012. (PTI)