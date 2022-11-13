Gujarat Election, Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 News Live Updates: BJP faces rebellion ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, five leaders threaten to contest as independents

scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
By: Express Web Desk
Ahmedabad, Shimla | Updated: November 13, 2022 10:28:39 am
Gujarat Election 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrives at Ghatlodiya constituency after his name was announced to contest for the upcoming state Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad. (PTI, file)

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election 2022 News Live Updates: At least one sitting BJP MLA and four former legislators have threatened to contest as independents after being denied tickets by the BJP for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. While some of these disgruntled leaders have said they will make their next move after consulting supporters, former BJP MLA and the party’s known tribal face Harshad Vasava already filed his nomination papers on Friday as an independent from Nandod seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates. Vasava is the president of Gujarat BJP’s Scheduled Tribe Morcha and represented the erstwhile Rajpipla seat between 2002 and 2007 and from 2007 to 2012. Nandod in Narmada district is currently held by the Congress. The BJP has fielded Dr Darshana Deshmukh from the seat.

Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of nearly 66 per cent on Saturday, the Election Commission said citing provisional polling figures till 5 pm for the 14th assembly elections — a crucial test for the BJP, which is hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival. It remains to be seen how the two rival parties decode the voting percentage. The state, in 2017 assembly elections, had recorded 75.57 percentage a polling, up from 73.5 per cent in the 2012. Polling began at 8 am on a slow note but picked up as the day progressed and the sun warmed the winter chill. In the first hour, around five per cent turnout was recorded, while by 11 am, it was 17.98 per cent. It notched up to 37.19 per cent by 1 pm and 55.65 per cent till 3 pm.

The Congress Saturday complained to the Election Commission against carrying of EVMs in private vehicles, which is in violation of the rules. In a complaint to the state Chief Election Officer, the Legal and Human Rights Department of the state Congress said the EVMs were seen being carried to strong rooms in unauthorised private vehicles. Terming it an “utterly unfortunate incident” in his Vidhan Sabha constituency, Rampur, Congress legal cell working chairman Pranay Pratap Singh said that as per the protocol, the vehicles hired to carry such machines are to be requisitioned beforehand by the poll panel or the returning officers.

Live Blog

09:43 (IST)13 Nov 2022
BJP faces rebellion ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls; 5 leaders threaten to contest as independents

At least one sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and four former legislators have threatened to contest as independents after being denied tickets by the BJP for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

While some of these disgruntled leaders have said they will make their next move after consulting supporters, former BJP MLA and the party's known tribal face Harshad Vasava already filed his nomination papers on Friday as an independent from Nandod seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

Vasava is the president of Gujarat BJP's Scheduled Tribe Morcha and represented the erstwhile Rajpipla seat between 2002 and 2007 and from 2007 to 2012. (PTI)

Voters show their ink marked fingers after casting their votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at Jaisinghpur in Kangra district, November 12, 2022. (PTI)

Himachal Assembly Elections: At the remotest village with 65 voters, 91% polling

Bara Bhangal, considered the remotest village of Himachal Pradesh in Kangra, Saturday recorded 90.8 per cent turnout as 59 out of 65 registered voters exercised their franchise. The Election Commission had set up a polling booth for the 65 voters. It had taken two days and three sorties by a chopper to carry two Electronic Voting machines, two security personnel and five members of election staff, including a BLO, to the village. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal confirmed that six of the electors did not cast their vote. The district administration got the information about the voting percentage through a satellite phone as no cellular network was functioning in the area amid snow.

People show their identification cards as they travel via a ropeway to cast their votes during the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu, November 12, 2022. (PTI)

With 16 rallies in Himachal, BJP again falls back on Yogi

With 16 rallies in a span of five days in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath again emerged as a key campaigner for the BJP.

Fresh from leading the party to an election win in UP, Adityanath in his speeches attacked the Congress and reiterated the BJP’s core issues.

In the 2017 Himachal elections too, months after he had emerged as the surprise winner of in the CM tussle within the BJP for the politically crucial UP, Adityanath had been one of the party’s star campaigners.

Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya with BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh during the release of list of BJP candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections 2022. (PTI)

In a seat with large number of Koli voters, BJP springs a surprise by replacing Koli MLA

Two prominent figures are missing from the short, second list of nominees the BJP put out on Friday for the Gujarat Assembly elections in December. This takes the total number of sitting MLAs dropped to 40 and the total number of BJP candidates declared to 166, in which, all 89 seats going to the polls on December 1 have been covered. Of the six seats whose nominees were announced today, the names of Bhavnagar East MLA Vibhavari Dave, who was a minister in the Vijay Rupani Cabinet, and of Jankhana Patel, the sitting MLA from Choryasi, were missing. Sejal Pandya is the candidate for Bhavnagar East, while Choryasi goes to Sandeep Desai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with CM Vijay Rupani and BJP President Amit Shah during the swearing-in ceremony at Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad in Decemeber, 2017. (PTI)

Looking back at 2017: 22 seats separated BJP, Cong in last Gujarat polls

2017 Assembly elections in Gujarat saw the BJP finish at its lowest number of seats since 1995. The 22-constituency difference between it and the Congress or the fact that the BJP clinched nearly half the votes at 49%, however, was just part of the story. Several BJP leaders, including former ministers like Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Saurabh Patel, scraped through last time by very thin margins. On 36 seats, the victory margin was less than 5,000 votes.

The BJP won 16 of these closely contested seats, and the Congress 18, while two were won by Independents. In as many as 63 seats, the margin was less than 10,000. Several names in the BJP’s 166 candidates declared so far (out of the total 182) are among those who had won narrowly last time.

