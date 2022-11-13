Gujarat Election, Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 News Live Updates: BJP faces rebellion ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, five leaders threaten to contest as independents

Voters show their ink marked fingers after casting their votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at Jaisinghpur in Kangra district, November 12, 2022. (PTI)

Bara Bhangal, considered the remotest village of Himachal Pradesh in Kangra, Saturday recorded 90.8 per cent turnout as 59 out of 65 registered voters exercised their franchise. The Election Commission had set up a polling booth for the 65 voters. It had taken two days and three sorties by a chopper to carry two Electronic Voting machines, two security personnel and five members of election staff, including a BLO, to the village. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal confirmed that six of the electors did not cast their vote. The district administration got the information about the voting percentage through a satellite phone as no cellular network was functioning in the area amid snow.

People show their identification cards as they travel via a ropeway to cast their votes during the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu, November 12, 2022. (PTI)

With 16 rallies in a span of five days in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath again emerged as a key campaigner for the BJP.

Fresh from leading the party to an election win in UP, Adityanath in his speeches attacked the Congress and reiterated the BJP’s core issues.

In the 2017 Himachal elections too, months after he had emerged as the surprise winner of in the CM tussle within the BJP for the politically crucial UP, Adityanath had been one of the party’s star campaigners.

Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya with BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh during the release of list of BJP candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections 2022. (PTI)

Two prominent figures are missing from the short, second list of nominees the BJP put out on Friday for the Gujarat Assembly elections in December. This takes the total number of sitting MLAs dropped to 40 and the total number of BJP candidates declared to 166, in which, all 89 seats going to the polls on December 1 have been covered. Of the six seats whose nominees were announced today, the names of Bhavnagar East MLA Vibhavari Dave, who was a minister in the Vijay Rupani Cabinet, and of Jankhana Patel, the sitting MLA from Choryasi, were missing. Sejal Pandya is the candidate for Bhavnagar East, while Choryasi goes to Sandeep Desai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with CM Vijay Rupani and BJP President Amit Shah during the swearing-in ceremony at Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad in Decemeber, 2017. (PTI)

2017 Assembly elections in Gujarat saw the BJP finish at its lowest number of seats since 1995. The 22-constituency difference between it and the Congress or the fact that the BJP clinched nearly half the votes at 49%, however, was just part of the story. Several BJP leaders, including former ministers like Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Saurabh Patel, scraped through last time by very thin margins. On 36 seats, the victory margin was less than 5,000 votes.

The BJP won 16 of these closely contested seats, and the Congress 18, while two were won by Independents. In as many as 63 seats, the margin was less than 10,000. Several names in the BJP’s 166 candidates declared so far (out of the total 182) are among those who had won narrowly last time.